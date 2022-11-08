Remembrance commemorations in Norwich | Norwich City Council

The city will come together this Sunday 13 November to honour those who have made sacrifices in times of conflict past and present.

In Norwich, the Remembrance Sunday commemorations will begin at 10:10am with the assembling of a parade of veterans, along with military and civilian organisation representatives, led by Norwich Citadel band outside City Hall.

They will be joined by dignitaries and members of the public outside City Hall for a service led by Reverend Canon Edward Carter, vicar of St Peter Mancroft Church.

There will be a laying of wreaths at Norwich War Memorial and prayers, followed by a last post to mark the start of a two-minute silence at 11am.

After a blessing, the parade will march off at around 11:05am, from St Peters Street, down Gaol Hill, along London Street, Opie Street, Castle Meadow, Agriculture Hall Plain, Upper King Street, Tombland to Norwich Cathedral.

Following a salute on Cathedral Close, everyone is invited to enter the cathedral for a service from 11:40am.

Lord Mayor of Norwich, Councillor Dr Kevin Maguire:

“It is very important to remember the men and women of all religions and none, whose service and sacrifices mean we are able to enjoy the freedoms we have today.

“We will always remember them, while having in our thoughts those who currently serve.”

All are welcome to attend the commemoration. The public are asked to lay their wreaths or tributes after the formal service has concluded. In the event of inclement weather, the service planned for outside City Hall will take place inside St Peter Mancroft Church, where seating space is limited.

Some of the special poppies created for last year’s commemoration of 100 years since the end of World War I will be displayed in Norwich Memorial Gardens from Friday 11 to Sunday 14 November.



