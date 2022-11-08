Youth Fund launches to provide positive opportunities for young people

Young people are set to benefit from a £100,000 fund which youth organisations can apply for through Dorset Council.

Dorset Council’s Youth Fund provides funding for initiatives which deliver youth projects and activities within the Dorset Council area.

It’s a fund of £100,000 to support a range of activities for young people. We offer grants from £500 to £5,000. Applications have to be in soon in order to be considered.

The money can be used for equipment and staffing costs, and fund projects that provide young people with opportunities to experience new activities they may not otherwise have access to.

Last year 39 projects received funding to enable young people to access positive activities. It funded activities as diverse as music, dance, water sports, skateboarding and cookery classes, alongside trips to the beach and cinema, providing young people with things to do. The Youth Fund also supported 16 youth clubs and centres to provide a safe place for young people to go, to meet with friends and have a trusted adult to talk to. Finally, the Youth Fund was able to help a wide range of young people who might need some extra support. This included young people with learning disabilities, young people who are LGBTQIA+, and young people struggling with their emotional well-being.

Councillor Andrew Parry, Portfolio Holder for Children, Education and Early Help, said: “We are delighted to be continuing the support provided for our children and young people via the Youth Fund grants, working with voluntary sector partners, in delivering a wide range of activities across Dorset”

“The fund’s successful track record in supporting youth clubs and other groups, is well recognised. We want to encourage applications from across the council area, ensuring as many children and young people as possible, benefit from it.”

The Fund is open to youth centres and clubs operating in the council area for the benefit of young people who live there. Organisations can only apply for this once a year and must have an annual income lower than £500,00. You can find out more eligibility and how to apply here.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday 16 November.

The Youth Fund is one of the ways the council deliver our priorities as set out in our Children Young People and Families plan 2020 to 2023.