4 Creative Side Hustles To Combat Inflation

Avocado toast and soya lattes might be a favorite of Gen-Zs and Millennials. Their tastes may vary, however. spending habitsRising costs are not being borne by the people who used to bear the brunt. financial pressuresPeople of all ages around the world feel this feeling keenly.

September inflationInflation has surpassed forecasts in the U.S. while it has risen to its highest point in 40 years in the United Kingdom. As rising interest rates cause home ownership to become more expensive, food and energy prices are increasing simultaneously.

It’s not surprising that people are seeking additional income against this backdrop. The rise of the “alternative” side hustleThis is not a new phenomenon. However, it is a new phenomenon. skyrocketing costLiving standards and improvements in the availability of easy to use products digital toolsIt is reviving its potential.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub,Over 50 million people consider themselves creators worldwide, with the ranks of those who have found ways for them to monetize. creativityThey are rapidly growing.

Curiously, however, building a large following to monetize creativity is no longer necessary. micro-influencersNew apps and tools are being developed to help you cash in. A research reportAdobe published October’s findings that nearly half (48%) all creators make money from creative endeavors, such as creating content. . These creators have monetized their activities for more than three quarters (77%) of them in the last year.

Furthermore, the individuals who monetize their properties are also able to do so. creative skillsThe report shows that creators earn six times more than the U.S. average wage for all activities. This income can make up nearly half of creators’ monthly income.

What can creatives do to make a living from their talents? passionsWhat kind of side hustles and other opportunities are growing in popularity? `

Meme creation

MemesThese are popular for communicating simple concepts and ideas in a short format. More than half the Gen-Zs, 41% Millennials and 21% Gen-Xers seek out new memes daily. 75%GlobalWebIndex shows that 13-36 year olds share memes frequently. data.

YeppA new app called, has promised to share 50% of its weekly revenues with app users. This will be proportionate to the popularity of their memes, the activities they engage in within the app, as well as the number of users who sign up with their invite link. Yepp’s top performers earn between $400-$1,200 per month, according to company data. The company is looking for ways to increase user payouts.

The app integrates a Meme Maker that uses ML and OCR technologies for swapping faces and captions on popular memes. It aims to let meme connoisseurs turn their knowledge into memes. love of memes into a viable side hustle.

Audiobook narration

The increasing popularity of audiobooksThis means that the demand is high for book narratorsThe number of people using the internet is also increasing. It is now possible to create studio-quality sound using only a laptop, good-quality microphone and inexpensive software. ACX is a platform that connects narrators with publishers and book authors. It makes it easy to find work. audiobook recordingsYou can find thousands of books.

According to, the average rate for audio from major publishers is around $225 per hour. CNBC. This includes the time spent researching, reading the book, and then recording corrections after the book has been proofed.

This side hustle is particularly popular among actors and singers. Without good diction and the right voice and accent, it is difficult to succeed in this field. An upfront investment in recording software is required for audiobook narration.

Podcast hosting

Popularity has risen dramatically since the pandemic. over one-third104 million Americans listen to the medium on a regular basis, with worldwide listeners expected in the future. 242 millionBy the end of 2022

There are no barriers to entry, provided you have a good microphone and editing software. The incredible variety of podcast genres means there is a niche to suit every creative taste.

Podcasts can be extremely lucrative for those who are able to reach a minimum of 5,000 listeners per episode. Hosts usually earn around $3,000 per episode. $90 in ad revenueFor each 30-second ad, this figure rises as the audience grows. For example, Karen Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark raked in an estimated $15 millionIn 2019, they will be releasing My Favorite Murder, a true-crime series that is wildly popular.

Youtube channels

YouTubeAnother popular platform for creative types who want to turn their passions into a side hustle is Instagram. There are many content options, from gamers to present unboxers to financial influencers. The rewards can be substantial for those who have a large following.

The algorithm for determining the content creator’s payment is dependent on several factors including the number and display of Google ads throughout each video. estimated pay rateA Youtube video with over 1,000,000 views can earn upwards of $5000 at a rate of $5 per 1,000 views. However, there is intense competition as the site is now home to a staggering 1.2 million users. 51 millionThere are many channels, but only 29,000 have reached the 1,000,000 subscriber mark.

