Five Tips to Make Your Holiday E-Mail Campaign a Success

Opinions expressed EntrepreneurContributors are their own.

If you are betting on emailTo boost salesThis holiday season, you need to have the right mindset. Online retail sales increased 11.3% last year to more than $218 billion. according to the National Retail Federation. Despite the fact that more people will be shopping for pandemic supplies, emailIt is still a great way to generate online revenue.

How can you use email to your advantage? boost holiday salesFor your business this year? With inflation hitting the highest rate in 41 years, you must make sure your campaigns have the best chance of landing in the inbox — and convert.

Here are five ways you can prepare your email program to be ready for the busy shopping season ahead.

1. Send more

Not all businesses send out emails year-round. Some businesses only show up in customers’ inboxes when they run a promotion. If this is your case, you might want to consider ramping up your sendingFrequency is more important than the holidays. How often and how many emails are you sending can impact your ability to reach the email box.

Mailbox providers view sudden spikes in email traffic as suspicious. They can be interpreted as spam. Start nurturing your email list with relevant, educational content before you launch your holiday emails. You can keep it steady and increase it slowly. Black FridayTo avoid landing in spam.

2. Verify the validity and reliability of your contacts

Your email deliverability depends on the quality of your email lists. Numerous studies have shown that email databases suffer from a decline of more than 22% each year. ZeroBounce found that 30% of our email database had gone bad over the past year due to the pandemic.

If you want your emails to reach your inbox, it is important to remove any old email addresses. You can do serious damage by not doing so. Spam complaints and bounces can send your email to spam. A high bounce rate caused one of our customers to be blocked by his email service provider. Only when our customer was validated the company email listDid the email provider agree that the account would be reinstated?

You don’t want your email address to be blocked during the holiday season. check that your list is fresh and valid. Your bounce rate shouldn’t exceed 2%.

Related: Email Validation: A Critical Success Factor in Email Marketing

3. Use data to determine the best time to send

You can be ahead of the rest by offering a compelling offer to your email list. To make your campaigns shine, remember past subscriber behavior when scheduling emails. You’ll be able to determine when your audience is most likely opening your emails.

What are the best times to send holiday emails? Cyber Monday, Cyber Monday Small Business Saturday Cyber Tuesday, Cyber Sunday, Thanksgiving and Cyber Sunday are the top performers. recent data from Oracle shows.

The Oracle marketing research team recommends sending campaigns on Thursdays in order to influence weekend spending. The studyThis graph shows that click-to open rates are 54% higher on Fridays than they were on Fridays.

Related: The Best Days and Times to Send Your Email (Infographic)

4. Check your email on mobile

In 2021, mobile accounted for more than 42% of Black Friday’s ecommerce revenue. an Adobe study shows. It is important to check how your email renders on smartphones. It can make a huge difference in your revenue, especially during the holidays.

Email testing toolsThis allows you to test different aspects of the campaign and identify potential problems. An email can be rendered correctly in, for example. GmailOutlook does not support this, so be aware of how your campaigns display with different providers.

Also, ensure that your emails are spell checked and that all links are functional and relevant for your audience.

5. Get social proof

If you’re anything like most businesses, you will likely send many emails over the course of the last two months. To avoid repeating content, you can use lots of emails. customer testimonials.

Get social proof ready for your holiday email campaign. This includes case studies, stellar reviews, and awards worthy of mention. The perception of your product by third parties is greatly affected by their endorsement. It can often seal a deal for indecisive prospects.

Last tips to make your holiday email campaign a success

Running an email campaign during the holidaysIt can be nerve-racking. It’s not as simple to schedule a few emails. This is why many business owners and marketers feel anxious.

Start early to ease tension. A clear strategy and plan should be in place before you send your first mail. A checklist is also helpful. You can include everything you and your team need to do, from defining your offers down to making sure you have the right tools.

Planning will give you peace of mind and confidence, so that your holiday season is a success for your business.