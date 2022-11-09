Elon Musk’s $56 Billion Tesla Payment Under Review in Delaware Court

A lot of business — and the attendant court cases — flow through Delaware, and it looks like the CEO of Tesla and “Chief Twit“@ Twitter Elon Musk is about the spend some time at the state.





Justin Sullivan I Getty Images Elon Musk at the 2015 Tesla event

The richest man in the world acquired TwitterIn October, Musk was sued by the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. They wanted him to sign the deal. Now, the same court — and the same judge as the Twitter case, Kathaleen St. J. McCormick — will hear a different case related to Musk on November 14.

The lawsuit was filed by Richard Tornetta (a Tesla shareholder) claimsMusk’s 2018 board-approved compensation package was excessive and in violation of the board’s duty to shareholders. According to TechCrunch, Musk is accused of having too many responsibilities to be able to pull off a compensation package with a potential value of more than $50 billion.

According to the outlet, the legal documents called it “the largest award of compensation in human history”.

Both Tesla and Twitter are incorporated in DelawareDue to the state’s tax incentives, they are also eligible. Both cases will be heard in the Chancery Court. It has “unique competence“, in the nitty-gritty business law.

What is the Tesla lawsuit?

Musk’s stock options compensation Salary and bonuses as Tesla CEO were tied to performance (recorded back to 2009). as noted in the 2019 pre-trial opinionJoseph R. Slights III was the former vice chancellor of Court of Chancery. (McCormick took overThe case from Slights.

After Tesla had achieved the goals in the previous compensation packages, Musk was given a new one by the board and it was approved by the board in January 2018.

The new package included 12 performance goals and the corresponding stocks. These were designed to help Tesla increase its market capitalization and revenue, as well as earnings. Slights explained that Musk will be able to exercise options equal to 1% of Tesla’s total outstanding shares if he meets the goals.

This would mean that Musk would be able to earn 1% of the company’s outstanding shares. Slights said that Musk would earn $55.8 billion if he achieved all of these goals. TechCrunch says that the company has achieved 11 of the 12 goals so far.

Tornetta sued 2019 claiming that the package wasn’t large enough. motivateMusk will be focusing on Tesla and not his other ventures. Musk is a busy man, naturally. Musk is the listed CEO at Tesla, SpaceX, and now Twitter.

Similar: Elon Musk’s Twitter Mass Layoffs Have Begun: ‘Has The Red Wedding Started?

Musk’s legal team stated that Musk is a unique, high-powered CEO and deserves a high-impact package of compensation.

“The plan that was approved by the board was not a typical compensation package intended to compensate an ordinary executive for overseeing day-to-day operations in a mature company,” Evan Chesler, a Musk attorney, wrote in a filing. per Bloomberg Law.Musk isn’t your typical CEO.

Further, the lawsuit claimed that because Musk is friends with board members Ira Ehrenpreis and James Murdoch, he generally exerts too much influence over it — despite recusing himself and his brother Kimbal from the compensation discussion — and the decision was not fair, accordingTechCrunch.

Musk’s initial rejection by the Slights was due to the conflict of interests question. attempt to dismiss the suit.

In general, the court would allow executive compensation to be determined by a company. However, “this court’s earnest disregard for board decisions relating to executive pay does not jibewith our reflexive suspicion when board transacts avec a controlling stockholder,” Slights wrote.

According to Bloomberg Law, an expert said that Musk was operating as a controlling stakeholder. Musk owns the largest stake but not the majority. This will be up for discussion as McCormick reviews the case.

Jill Fisch, a University of Pennsylvania business law professor, stated that “this case has the potential to become a very important one from an executive compensation standpoint.”

She said, “It won’t get the attention that the Musk-Twitter Case got from the general population, but it’s still important.”