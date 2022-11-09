This 4-Step Formula Will Help You Answer the Worried Question

Opinions expressed EntrepreneurContributors are theirs.

“So, tell us about yourself.” These five words are more likely to elicit angst than any other. statement. It is one of the most frequently asked questions. job interviews. It’s scary to talk about yourself but it’s an essential skill. These are the four steps you can take to introduce yourself and communicate your uniqueness. value you bringAdd to the table.

Step 1: Establish a rapport

When you are asked to tell me about yourself, you often engage in a conversation. conversationPeople who don’t know you well. Talk about the job, but not the scope. Instead, try to establish a real connection and build a relationship with those who ask. Tell us about your situational identity and background. Your situational identification is the place you are now in your life. This could be a particular circumstance or a group that has influenced your behavior. individuality.

Some people prefer to talk about their families, where they were born, and where they live. But you can also talk about a cause you support or a community you care about. personal storyWhat was a turning point in your life? In a recent interview, I asked a client to talk about himself. He spoke about his military service, his responsibility for his younger siblings following the death of his mother, and what it taught him about leadership. It helps you to understand yourself better by sharing aspects of your identity and background. It can also reveal commonalities that you have with your prospects. This can help you to connect and build trust. This is a great way to show your interpersonal skills. 55% employersThey say it is difficult to find candidates with strong interpersonal skills.

People who are good at communicating with others interpersonal skillsCan “build healthy relationships and work better together” team” communicationWilliam Cupach and Brian Spitzberg are both scholars. These skills are in high demand. Many employers agree. interpersonal and communication skillsThey are crucial to achieving leadership positions within their organizations.

Step 2: Communicate who you are — not just what you do

People do not meet your qualifications, experience, or expertise when meeting you. Instead, they are drawn to your personality. social skillsThese are also known as “soft skills”, “human skills” and “power skills”. When being asked about yourself, focus on your core values and personal characteristics. These are your human skills that communicate. who you are as a personYou are not limited to what you can do. For example, you could declare that you are compassionate. You could also explain why you believe you are compassionate, and give an example from your professional experiences where compassion was beneficial.

Employers are very conscious of the value of human skills because they know that specific skills can be taught. Employers look for leadership skills. empathyCommunication, adaptability, self-awareness, and communication. These traits can indicate whether you are able to interact well and harmoniously with others. People who are compassionate are better leaders and coworkers because they create the right atmosphere and set the tone for employees to thrive.

Your values can also provide valuable insights into your character. They are key clues about your beliefs and expectations for your coworkers. Companies want to hire hardworking workers. integrityGood. ethics. Your own ethos can help you demonstrate your ability to fit in a company culture, contribute to its mission, and work well with the team. This might be a way to communicate your core values. “Integrity is what I believe in. I believe in honesty and approach everything with honesty. I am fair in my judgement and mindful of the impact my actions have on others. You can then provide a concrete example of how your values help you navigate difficult ethical situations.

Step 3: Communicate what your competencies are and the pain points they solve

Reveal your capabilitiesInclude your areas of expertise, technical knowledge, and specialty. Also, demonstrate how your expertise helps to solve problems in your niche and the results that you have achieved. You could say, “I’m great at…” marketing. I created a digital campaign for X company, and they were able increase their sales by 50%. This is important because people listening can see that you have a strong personality. brandThis gets results. Communication is key. competenciesSolve helps you to land the right roles for your talents. Find work that sparks interest and take on assignments that provide the greatest value.

Step 4: Be Different

Specify your point of view differentiation. What are you able to bring to the table that others don’t? How can you differentiate yourself from the rest? How can this “x factor”, add value to your job? It is vital to have this “x factor” in today’s highly competitive job market. separate yourself from the pack. Your uniqueness could be your creative approach to solving a problem, a new perspective or a more efficient method of doing a job. You can also stand out if you have human skills like your ability to build positive relationships, or just being reliable. One client told me that she is the same energy and commitment she gives to her clients at night as she is at dawn. I was astonished.

Remember that “tell me about yourself” is about building a solid foundation. memorable first impression. It’s an opportunity to communicate clearly, connect with others and show your ability to communicate. unique value. Don’t miss the chance to showcase the full power and potential of your personal branding. You will feel more confident telling your story. This will build trust and allow others to get to know you better.