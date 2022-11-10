Atkore is the Growth stock of the Week

Atkore (ATKR), a top GARP stock, has a PE of 4, and has seen its earnings grow by almost 4 times in the past two years. Continue reading to learn why investors should take advantage the recent dips in share prices.





2022 has been the most challenging financial year since 2008. The greatest uncertainty is whether or the Fed succeeds in reducing inflation without causing the economy to fall into recession.

The effects of higher rates have been more effective on the economy and inflation, but financial assets have been more sensitive. Thus, we are seeing weakness in stocks and commodities in anticipation of a recession even though a recession hasn’t materialized yet. This means that we are also seeing huge oversold bounces, rallies in beaten-down, cyclical stock.

The sector has some interesting names that trade at attractive valuations and would perform well even in a recession. Today’s featured stock – Atkore (ATKR) – Investors should consider it as one of the best-quality industrial stocks.

Read on to find out why ATKR is our featured stock…

Company Background

ATKR is one the largest industrial suppliers in the US. It manufactures and markets industrial components and products such as electrical conduits.

The company has grown organically over its history and through acquisitions, resulting in a conglomerate. In recent years, the company has prospered due to increased infrastructure spending and construction. It’s also a beneficiary of inflation as it has pricing power due to its products being essential for projects but being a small part of the overall cost.

GARP

ATKR is an industrial stock and would definitely fall and underperform if there was a recession. It should be noted that this sector has not been affected by a recession so far. More importantly, there has been no erosion in terms of ATKR’s earnings.

Over the last 12 months, it’s earned $19.40 per share, giving it a very attractive P/E of 4.6. The stock is now down 35% from its highs just a few months ago. Another striking development is that the stock has remained flat for 16 months, despite earnings growing by 60%.

The company also saw margin growth across all its major units. This indicates that it is able to capitalize on inflation, and that demand remains strong.

The stock already prices in some weakness in the industrial sector. It could see more downside if things get worse. However, it’s clearly one of the top industrial stocks and could outperform if the economy proves to be more resilient than expected.

Ratings for POWR

The POWR RatingsATKR is rated B which is equivalent to a Buy. B-rated stocks have posted an average annual performance of 21.1% which compares favorably to the S&P 500’s annual performance of 8%.

In terms of component grades, it’s not surprising that ATKR has a B for Growth and Value given its double-digit earnings and revenue growth in addition to a low P/E. ATKR also received an A for Quality thanks to its strong balance sheet as well as its capable management team. Click here to see ATKR’s complete POWR Ratings.

Premarket trading on Thursday saw ATKR shares unchanged. Year-to-date, ATKR has declined -15.14%, versus a -20.32% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

