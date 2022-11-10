FTX Wallets and Crypto Ecosystem – FTX FTX Tanks

People are losing. money — and faith — with crypto.





Bloomberg I Getty Images Sam Bankman-Fried at the crypto event

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former lauded billionaire CEO of cryptocurrencyExchange FTXAfter a traumatic event, he saw his fortune and confidence plummet in his platform. CoinDesk articleIt was revealed that a company owned by him was heavily dependent on an unrelated asset, which led to panicThis week from FTX customers as well as the crypto world in general.

One fear was that FTX might not be solvent. Customers would not have the ability to withdraw their coins from it. Bankman-Fried is the CEO deniedThese rumors were shared in a now-deleted Tweet on Monday

In a surprising series of events, however, a competing company, Binance, then moved to rescue FTX on Tuesday — by buying it. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) Zhao, CEO of the rival crypto exchange. tweetedBinance would purchase FTX Because it was experiencing a “significant liquidity crisis.”

FTX has asked for our assistance today. There is a serious liquidity crunch. We signed a non-binding LOI to protect users. https://t.co/BGtFlCmLXBThis will help to cover the liquidity crunch. In the coming days, we will conduct a full DD. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 8, 2022

In an unexpected plot twist, news came out Wednesday that Binance could back out of rescuing FTX — and Potentially not support the platform’s customer assets as a result — after all, CoinDesk reported, citing an unnamed source.

According to the saga, crypto investors have been in for a lot of cold water. micro crypto influencerTiffany Fong is a long-standing token holder in the space.

She said, “It is shocking that a company many of us look at in a hopeful and optimistic manner have such problems and have such a liquid balance sheet.”

The anxiety that accompanied the FTX episode can be traced back at the fall of fellow crypto exchange CelsiusThe company filed for bankruptcy in July. It trapped the assets of its users and the general decline of the value of cryptocurrencyThe instability of the wider economic climate has caused severe damage to. Bitcoin, a prominent coin, has dropped 18% Since the beginning last week of the FTX saga, it has lost 65% of value since the start of this year.

What’s happening with FTX

Binance and FTX are both cryptocurrency exchanges. They can be used for swapping coins between currencies. They also offer leveraged tokens which can be used to swap coins between currencies. theoreticallyIt is safer to invest in crypto assets that are less risky. Before Binance’s plan for buying the company, the companies were thought not to be financially stable. rivals.

Then, things began to get worse for FTX. CoinDesk reported last week that FTX was in serious trouble. published a storyIt was noted that Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s research company, had a large portion of its assets in the form of FTT, a cryptocurrency coin that FTX had created.

CoinDesk said that there’s nothing wrong with that. However, it’s almost like all your wealth is based solely on an asset, or at least on the documents that the outlet had access, that you claim has value. This is in contrast to what the market actually values.

This scared people. Fong said she had started to hear rumors on Twitter of the platform’s insolvency even before the article came out — and then, after the CoinDesk piece, Binance announced Sunday it would sell all of its FTT. Customers then began withdrawing money from FTX and people began to sell FTT, further driving down the price of FTT — and, theoretically, the value of Alameda.

In an angel moment Binance, a rival trading platform, swooped into the market. On Tuesday, Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted that they had signed a non-binding statement of intent for Binance’s acquisition of FTX. But, the Wednesday CoinDesk interview has not been published. reportAn anonymous source claimed that Binance is considering scrapping the acquisition, after having a look at the company’s financials.

All of this is not good news for those involved in FTX.

Bankman-Fried lostThe debacle cost him nearly 94% of his fortune, or $14 billion. Tom BradyHe was a publicly invested investor in FTX, and was an influencer for FTX, so the money he put into the platform’s development is also at risk. per Yahoo Finance.

It’s unclear how much Brady and his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, who also signed an endorsement deal with the company, sunk into FTX or how much they lost.

BREAKING: Crypto exchange FTX has announced an endorsement deal with Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen. Both Brady & Bündchen will receive equity in FTX and a signing bonus in crypto. In the last 6 months, FTX has spent over $350M in sports partnerships — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 29, 2021

FTX and Bankman-Fried were previously regarded as the “white knights”, as Fong said, because Bankman-Fried had dived for rescue via buying struggling competitor Voyager Digital. She added that it was distressing to learn that FTX needed to be rescued.

It is possible Brady and Bündchen could even face questions about how much they knew about shaky business foundations, as crypto-astrologer-influencer Maren Altman has about Celsius.

Official sources are also being questioned. Bloomberg Law reportedWednesday’s announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission of the United States, that they are investigating FTX in light of questions about its liquidity, was made.

Fong is not going to be happy no matter what, despite her long-held love for decentralized financial markets. Fong lost $200,000 in Celsius despite not having any significant coins in FTX. This, combined with the FTX drama, makes her doubt her confidence in certain currencies.

“People” will be able to continue their lives after this. [are]She said that she had lost faith in crypto as a whole.