Gen Z’s most inspirational business heroes are Rihanna, Beyoncé, Marcus Rashford – and Molly-Mae Hague

A poll of 2,000 young adults found they’re also inspired by the entrepreneurial exploits of David Beckham, Kylie Jenner, Elon Musk, and Ryan Reynolds.

These names held in high esteem because they’re passionate about what they do (28 per cent) have made a lot of money (28 per cent) and have challenged the norm (27 per cent).

While 48 per cent look up to them as they’re ‘more relatable’ to them than traditional business moguls such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

They feel their heroes are relatable because they’re a similar age (36 per cent), are active on social media (44 per cent) and have shared their business journey from the start (42 per cent).

More than half of Brits would like to own a business in their future.

The research was commissioned to celebrate NatWest’s Backing Business campaign alongside ITV and Alison Hammond.

Andrew Harrison, head of business Banking at NatWest, said: “Our Modern Business Icons list demonstrates the importance of young, relatable role models in influencing and inspiring the young start-up founders and small business owners of the future.

“It’s great to see a generation with a thriving entrepreneurial spirit and I’m excited to see what the young people of today can do, to achieve a better tomorrow.”

44% of respondents also considered themselves entrepreneurs, with 54% already owning or running their own business.

Those who have started a venture in health and beauty, food and drink, and social media are the most popular.

Another 64% would like to own their business in the future.

Motivation to succeed

You may want to have more control over your work/life balance (40%) or the cost of living crisis (38%) or you might want to make a lot money (37%).

However, the main concerns when starting a business are the high startup costs (46%), lack of business knowledge (41%), and concerns over the amount of competition (38%).

If they wanted to start a business, 31% would seek to be an influencer, 26% would try selling products online, and 24% would bake or cook for extra cash.

Although 18 per cent of those who would like to run their own venture in future admit they wouldn’t know where to start when it comes to starting a business.

According to OnePoll, 73% of respondents would like to see this topic taught in schools as a core subject.

Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, and the youngest dragon on Dragon’s Den, who featured at number nine on the UK most influential list and 22nd on the global list, said: “Starting up a business is hard work – it’s so important to find those you can draw inspiration from, both in and out of your industry, to keep you motivated to succeed.

“There are lots of positive role models the next generation of entrepreneurs can look up to, from music artists to sports stars, who are relatable figures in business with less traditional career paths, each of which show us something different about how to achieve your dreams.”

The spokesperson from NatWest added: “From our Dream Bigger programme in schools, Business Builder for early-stage entrepreneurs, to our Entrepreneur Accelerator hubs around the country for high growth, green and diverse businesses, we want to help more businesses start, scale and succeed.”

