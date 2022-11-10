How Will Embedded Finance Affect Game Evolution?

The concept of embedded finance can be described as the placement of a financial product within a nonfinancial customer journey, experience, or platform. That’s nothing new in and of itself. The nonbank sector has long offered financial services through private-label credit cards issued by retail chains, supermarkets, and airlines. A typical example of embedded finance is sales financing at appliance retailers or auto loan financing at dealerships.

For banks behind these types of arrangements, they provide a channel to reach customers. A major advantage of embedded finance is its ability to integrate financial products into digital interfaces that users use every day.

Embedded Finance and iGaming

There has been an ongoing change and evolution in the online sports betting and gaming market. To put it simply, the major factor of their growing popularity is convenience, since you can play at online casinos in NZ wherever you are. Furthermore, it is not only convenient to wager and place bets online, but the various guides to online casinos and sportsbooks make it easy for you to decide on where you want to play.

It is clear that embedded finance solutions are poised to make a major impact on casinos and sportsbooks as gaming and sports betting increase in popularity. You can optimize your gaming and sports betting payment strategy, and delight your customers, by implementing embedded finance solutions. Over the coming years, industry leaders will have a key opportunity to grow by streamlining and taking control of the payments and cash-out processes.

Reimagining iGaming’s Customer Experience Through Embedded Finance

When you choose the right embedded finance solution, you can create tailored experiences for your players, which will help you grow your business and build stronger relationships with your customers. You should prepare to lose customers if you do not make money movements and payouts easy and convenient for them. There are already many sportsbooks that offer seamless and real-time funding, which provides immense value for players.

Digital banking or payment accounts can easily be integrated into your gaming or sports betting ecosystem with an embedded finance solution. The following qualities are important to casinos and sportsbooks when choosing a payment processing partner:

Proprietary Processing and Modern Technology

With an embedded finance solution, you should be able to control the roadmap, access the features, and see real-time data of the process flow. It involves integrating payments networks, issuing banks, ATMs, debit POS networks, real-time funding and card controls, real-time event notifications, secure authorization, and accurate settlement. You should choose a partner who invests continuously in speed to market, flexibility, and control, along with integrated solutions that meet your needs.

You might be able to issue digital and physical cards instantly, move money in real time, see developer tools for your team, or access a mobile cloud platform that supports hybrid and native technology.

Expertise in Payments

It is your responsibility to attract customers and players. With the right payment partner, you will be able to accomplish that more easily. Get deeper engagement from your players with a tailored and comprehensive digital funding and cash-out experience. Your ideal partner should have experience in gaming and online sports betting along with deep payment expertise. Through the use of smart customer insights, a trusted partner will work with you to craft a solution that will help you achieve your goals.

Features That are Exclusive

The inclusion of new and different features can increase the level of player engagement. Loyalty and rewards programs must be built in such a way that they are easy to use. Savings tools or personal financial management are also possible unique features. Introducing new ways for players to spend and share funds. A sophisticated payment account provides improved controls over cash management, fraud, and risk.