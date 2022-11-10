People Keep Liking a Rare Toad in U.S. National Parks

The southwest’s national parks are full of people who like to kiss the frogs, but they don’t hope they turn into princes.

The Sonoran desert toad, also known by the Colorado river toad is a rare species that secretes a powerful hallucinogenic venom called Bufotenin. It is four to six times stronger than DMT.

The frogs can be licked for a brief but intense psychedelic high that lasts about 30 minutes.

However, frog secretions can be extremely dangerous. Therefore, the National Park Service has posted a warning on their website Facebook pageAvoid the frogs.

The service stated that toads are known to have powerful parotoid glands which secrete a toxic toxin. It can make you sick if it gets in your mouth. Please don’t lick anything, no matter what it is, whether it’s a banana snail, an unfamiliar mushroom or a large toad that glows in the dark of night.

ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD! ?? The Sonoran desert tortoise (Bufo Alvarius) is the largest North American toad, measuring almost 7 inches (18 cm). Its large, multicolored, oscillating eyes will hypnotize you. That’s just silly….MUST SHARE TOAD FACTS!!! pic.twitter.com/78GIcco7rm — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) November 1, 2022

Toad venom is all rage

Celebrities like Hunter Biden, Chelsea Handler, Mike Tyson and Chelsea Tyson have all been embracing rare toad poison.

Tyson said that Tyson died on his first trip. The New York Post. “I’ve seen death as beautiful on my travels. Both life and death must be beautiful. But death has a bad reputation. The toad taught me that I won’t be here forever. There is an expiration date.

Although toad venom has been used in rituals to heal for thousands of years, it only became mainstream in the past ten years.

Now, vacationers travel to the desert to taste the rare toad poison.

According to the report, people pay anywhere from $250 for a ceremony held in East Texas to $8,500 to have the toxin consumed in a more luxurious setting on the beachfront in Tulum, Mexico. The New York Times.

They can also visit a national park in the U.S. Southwest to free lick a frog.