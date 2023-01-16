How to Sell Your Tickets on Ticketmaster

Have you ever had an extra ticket to a show or event and wanted to sell it? Well, now you can with Ticketmaster. With Ticketmaster’s easy-to-use platform, selling tickets is quick and simple. Let’s dive into the details of how it works.

How It Works

Ticketmaster has two ways for you to sell your tickets. The first is through their verified fan program, which allows fans to buy and sell verified tickets directly from their website. This makes it safe for both the buyer and seller, since all transactions are completed through their secure system. The second option is reselling through their resale marketplace. This gives buyers access to a wide range of inventory, as well as offers them the ability to compare prices from multiple sellers in one place.

Getting Started

The first step to selling your tickets on Ticketmaster is creating an account on their website or app. Once your account is created, you will be able to list your tickets for sale and set the price that you want for them. You have the option of setting up a fixed price or letting buyers make an offer based on market value. Once you have listed your tickets, they will become available in the verified fan program or resale marketplace where buyers can purchase them.

When your ticket sells, you will receive 96% of the money minus any service fees that may apply depending on the listing method used (verified fan vs resale marketplace). You can then transfer this money directly into your bank account via direct deposit or PayPal or use it towards other purchases on Ticketmaster like future events or merchandise.

There are many Ticketmaster alternatives around, but if you choose to sell tickets with Ticketmaster, it is an easy way for anyone who has extra tickets lying around to make some extra cash with minimal effort! With their safe and secure system, buyers and sellers alike can rest assured knowing that all transactions are handled safely and securely so everyone wins in the end! So if you have some extra concert or sporting event tickets sitting around collecting dust, why not put them up for sale on Ticketmaster? Who knows—you may just make enough money back to cover the cost of that next big show!