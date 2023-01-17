How to Create an Onboarding Experience that converts users

Welcome to the world of user onboarding! As a product designer or developer, your ultimate goal is to create a seamless experience for your users as they navigate through your product or service. Onboarding is the process of introducing new users to your product and helping them understand how to use it effectively.

In the increasingly popular paradigm of Product-Led Growth, which sees the product as your main driver of revenue growth, it is even more mission-critical to create an onboarding experience that enables users to discover the value your product can bring while nudging them to convert to paid plans.

But let’s be real, onboarding can be a bit of a headache. It’s like trying to teach someone how to ride a bike for the first time. You have to explain all the steps, demonstrate how to do it, and then hope they don’t fall off and give up.

So how do you create a seamless onboarding experience that keeps users engaged and excited to use your product? Here are some tips and tools to help you out:

Start with a clear value proposition

Before you even begin the onboarding process, make sure you have a clear value proposition for your product. This is essentially the “elevator pitch” that tells users why they should use your product and how it will benefit them. This will help set the tone for the rest of the onboarding process and give users a reason to stick around.

For example, at Userled, our value proposition is to “create no-code journeys to push in-product experiences that grow revenues”. Therefore, our onboarding journey is centered around enabling users to publish their first journey, and our messaging reminds users of the revenue impact that they will unlock through the process.

Use interactive tutorials

Static text-based tutorials can be a bit dry and boring. Instead, try using interactive tutorials that allow users to try out different features and see how they work in real-time. Tools like WalkMe and Appcues allow you to create interactive tutorials and walkthroughs that guide users through your product.

Provide personalized recommendations

One of the most effective ways to keep users engaged is to provide personalized recommendations based on their interests and behavior. For example, if you have a music streaming app, you could recommend new artists and albums based on the user’s listening history. Tools like Intercom can help you create personalized recommendations and messages for your users.

Offer in-app support

Sometimes, users just need a little extra help to get started. That’s where in-app support comes in. Tools like Intercom and Zendesk allow you to provide live chat support or offer help articles and FAQs directly within your product. This way, users can get the assistance they need without having to leave your app or website.

Use onboarding emails

Onboarding emails can be a great way to introduce users to your product and provide them with additional resources and support. Use tools like Mailchimp or Campaign Monitor to create a series of onboarding emails that are sent out over the course of a few weeks. These emails can include tips and tricks, success stories, and links to helpful resources.

Leverage your onboarding experience to convert engaged users to paid plans

For Product-Led Growth organizations that introduce users through free trial or freemium versions, it is key to use a seamless onboarding experience as a hook to convert users to paid plans. Tools like Userled enable you to create personalized journeys for the most engage users that leverage in-product prompts to nudge them towards self-serve conversion or encourage them to contact sales to learn more about the paid plan.

In conclusion, creating a seamless onboarding experience requires a combination of clear communication, interactive tutorials, personalized recommendations, in-app support, onboarding emails, and a clear strategy to nudge engaged onboarded users to convert to paid plans. By using the tools and tips outlined above, you can set your users up for success and keep them engaged with your product. Happy onboarding!