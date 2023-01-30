What Is 3D Game Art? Why Are 3D Games So Popular?

Do you like playing video games? We can bet that the lion’s share of our readers like that type of entertainment. Which games do you prefer to play, 3D or 2D? Even if some of you still play 2D games and feel a bit of nostalgia for them, we are sure that most are fascinated with modern 3D games.

What is the reason for the popularity of 3D technologies? The secret is in the whole scope of opportunities that 3D art offers for both developers and players.

Let’s discuss what 3D art is and how it impacts the game development industry. We have collected some info from expert 3D artists from Stepico, the agency that actively works in the field of 3D game art.

What Is 3D Art in Video Games, and Where Is It Used?

Almost everything we see on the screen when playing video games results from the artist’s work. A 3D artist designs every character, every interior or exterior of the game. Besides, it is the artist’s duty to develop the following game features:

Game concept arts that define the style, unique details, and environment of the game;

Videos that are shown at the beginning of the gameplay and while switching between game locations or chapters, promotional videos, as well as game advertising videos;

Posters and visual content for game promotion.

Everything from that list can be developed through the teamwork of a 3D artist and game developers.

Main Tips on What Is a Good 3D Game

The essence of a good 3D game changed with time. Almost 30 years ago, the famous Doom was a real bombshell in the video games industry. If you are 35+, you may remember that game. But today, it is outdated and looks foolishly primitive; thus, playing it seems almost impossible, and modern PCs simply cannot run it without special add-ons. Today, 3D games amaze the audience with the following features:

Lifelike details. That refers to characters’ appearance, game locations, some Easter eggs in it, and even character inventory. When you can see the tiniest detail in a game location, and the character’s face has a mimic that acts as if it belongs to a real human being, it is a sign of a great work of a 3D artist.

A color scheme that is designed in a particular palette and looks organic and natural.

Nature detailing as it is a challenging task to draw nature in 3D.

Fast loading and fewer delays in the gameplay. That is more about the engine and developers’ work, but it also impacts the impression that the game makes.

The scenario is also important. When an artist and a scriptwriter form a real team, their results will be awe-inspiring. By the way, it is also about an artist’s ability to understand the essence of the plot and how an author designed it in their mind.

There is no all-for-one recipe for a good 3D game, but the results certainly depend much on the skills and intuition of a 3D artist who works on its concept and implementation. That is simple, as the impression the game makes depends majorly on the visual component. People comprehend visual information better than any other; thus, the success of a game heavily relies on the artist’s mastery.

Why Are 3D Games Popular?

3D art technologies are not a new thing. Developers have been polishing and implementing that technology in the gaming industry for over 25 years. Since the kickoff of the era of 3D games, people have been highly fascinated with them. And even today, 3D games occupy top places in various ratings worldwide.

There are 5 brief reasons why 3D games are popular:

3D technologies offer wider opportunities to develop the game environment and make it detailed and attractive. Just remember that 3D provides an extra dimension to operate with and can bring more gaming opportunities. This is the most realistic technology. People tend to identify themselves with the characters they play in the game. And 3D technologies offer a high resemblance to the human body due to detailed anatomy. What’s more, this reason also refers to the psychology of gamers. They gladly choose attractive characters to relate to them. 2D cannot offer the same experience. Game immersion in 3D is exceptionally high. Only VR technologies can surpass it. Yet, do not forget that VR is also developed using 3D arts and technologies. We are all used to the advent of 3D. That is also reasonable when talking about the popularity of 3D games. Technology is already a part of our world, and we are used to it. On top of that, 3D is constantly developing and becoming even more visually attractive. New ideas and tools make each game surpass its predecessors, which also heats the audience’s interest in new gaming bestsellers.

Conclusion

3D art is a part of our life. We often do not notice it in everyday routines, yet today, 3D art outsourcing services are used by almost every business. The gaming industry is still the flagship of 3D implementation. People love playing games, and the more the game realistic and immersive is, the higher its attractiveness for gamers gets. Often people prefer a 3D game with a weaker plot but more advanced graphics to a game that lacks artistic fascination but offers a more interesting plot and gameplay. That is how the psyche of humans works. So, the good work of a 3D artist is crucial for successful game development. After all, everything in the game is drawn by an artist.

The 3D concept is attractive to game developers and artists too. This niche is not overcrowded, and there are lots of narrow specializations in it where a newcomer can self-actualize. Thus, 3D art will be relevant and trendy, and there are no substitutions for that technology today.