Which Oil Change is Better: Conventional or Synthetic Oil?

When it comes time to get your car’s oil changed, have you been wondering which one is better – conventional or synthetic? You aren’t alone.

Many car owners are trying to make sense of the debate and determine what oil change they should go with to keep their beloved ride running smoothly.

Fortunately, we’re here to help! This blog post will explain why both oil changes have their benefits and outline a few key factors you should consider when deciding.

So let’s jump in and explore the pros and cons of switching from a conventional to a synthetic oil change – no matter how long that sweet ride runs into the night!

The Benefits of Conventional Oil

Keeping up with your vehicle’s routine maintenance, like changing the oil, is essential for keeping it in peak running condition.

Conventional oil is one of the best options available to keep your car healthy and running smoothly.

Not only is it more affordable than synthetic options, but it typically needs to be changed every 3,000-5,000 miles, ensuring that all components in the engine are adequately lubricated.

In addition to improving performance and fuel efficiency, conventional oil can help avoid build-ups caused by dirt or debris settling in the engine since it’s easier for traditional oil flows to clean out these contaminants than synthetic oils.

With some cars now driving over 100k miles with no issues after switching to conventional motor oils, this low-cost option can do wonders for vehicles of any age.

The Cons of Conventional Oil

While conventional oil offers excellent benefits, it has a few drawbacks.

The main one is that since it’s thicker than synthetic oils, it can cause the engine to work harder, resulting in fuel consumption.

Additionally, as stated before, conventional oil needs to be changed more often than synthetic oils.

The Benefits of Synthetic Oil

On the other hand, synthetic oils are formulated to last much longer than conventional oil and can go up to 10-15k miles between changes.

These synthetic blends also offer better protection against wear and tear and less friction in the engine, leading to improved performance.

Furthermore, synthetic oils are better at withstanding higher temperatures without breaking down as quickly.

It means they can operate more efficiently and improve fuel economy over time.

And you can change your oil to an oil change near me.

The Cons of Synthetic Oil

Synthetic oil has its downsides too.

For starters, it’s much more expensive than conventional oil, often costing twice as much.

Plus, some people are wary of using synthetic oil in older vehicles since the components may not resist synthetic blends’ increased heat and pressure.

So Which Oil Change is Better?

It depends on your vehicle and driving habits.

If your car is older and you’re looking for something more affordable, conventional oil might be the way to go.

However, synthetic oil could be the best option if you want longer-lasting protection against wear and tear or improved fuel economy.

So, make the right choice and change it soon.