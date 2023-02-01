3 Signs You Might Need to Hire Professional Ant Control Services

Many families long to hear the patter of tiny feet. But when those feet belong to ants, and they’re everywhere in your home, it’s time to call for help.

They may only be one millionth the size of a human being, but ants can be a serious nuisance. Sometimes a shake of ant powder is all you need. But let’s find out how to tell when it’s time to take the fight to the next level with ant control services.

1. They’re Everywhere

We don’t care who you are; in the summer, everyone will spot the occasional ant in their home. That’s generally nothing to worry about. But when you start seeing them everywhere, and there are lots of them, you’ve got a problem.

Here are some telltale signs they’ve decided to make your home their home:

They march in lines back and forth from a particular crack or crevice

You’ve got several lines which shows that they’ve found lots of entry points into your home

You see piles of ant wings – this can indicate that a colony has taken up residence in your walls

If they’ve gone beyond the point where you can simply overlook them, you need an ant control company to help. Search for ant exterminators to make the problem go away.

2. You Can Hear Them

You’re just settling down in bed at night after a long hard day, and then you hear the noise. A scurrying, a rustling coming from somewhere deep inside the fabric of your home. That’s right – those pesky ants are building a nest deep inside your walls.

Now’s the time to start a little covert surveillance. Go around all the walls in your house, and listen; use a glass if you like. Identify the walls that sound alive, and call Chicago pest control as soon as possible.

3. You See Piles of Sawdust

Regular ants are a nuisance, but carpenter ants are expensive. They are Illinois’ largest ants, and if you have them, you need to call pest control in Chicago immediately.

Carpenter ants are problematic because they nest in wood. Unlike termites, they don’t digest it, but they can still do a lot of damage. If you notice piles of wood shavings or sawdust around your home, they could be the culprit.

Ant control services are experts in identifying the type of ant infestation you’ve got. This specialized form of pest control may also be able to advise you whether you need to contact a contractor. If carpenter ants have been in your home for a while, they may have caused structural damage.

Time to Call Ant Control

Ants may not be quite as gross or disease-spreading as other pests, but you still do not want them hanging around your house. If your DIY ant control methods aren’t getting the job done, call an ant control service as soon as you can.

For more handy hints, tips, and tricks for keeping your home in tip-top condition, check out our Property section today!