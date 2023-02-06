A New Expert Network Firm Launches in London, UK with Operations in Beirut, Lebanon

LONDON UK, 23rd January 2023 – With a cumulative ~4 years of experience founding the North American office of a global expert network firm, Founders Omar Yamak and Mahmoud Bazerbachi moved their expertise to the underserved Middle Eastern market.

Infoquest , a new expert network firm, announces today its launch in London, UK with operations in Beirut, Lebanon. The new firm has gathered a team of 10+ experienced research professionals to immediately begin serving the region.

Infoquest services include the custom sourcing and prescreening of niche experts for short-term consultations, contingency workforces, B2B surveying, panel discussions, and industry conferences. The company sets itself apart by providing competitive pricing, approximately 40% lower than the current market, and a local presence with expertise and know-how in the Middle Eastern market.

“We are on a mission to democratize access to information in the middle east, and eventually, globally. By leveraging the untapped talent of research professionals and client protection experts in Lebanon, we can provide a high-quality service in custom expert sourcing at a significantly lower price than the market,” says Omar Yamak, Co-Founder and CEO of Infoquest. “Expert Networks are highly under-leveraged in the region, thus, we plan to educate our clients on how they can empower their decision-making and receive worthy results.”

About Infoquest Network Ltd:

Infoquest is an expert network firm based in London, UK with operations in Beirut, Lebanon.

The company offers a wide range of services tailored to investment management, private equity, management consulting, corporations, and select non-profiles. Services include custom sourcing and prescreening of niche experts for short-term consultations, contingency workforces, B2B surveying, panel discussions, and industry conferences; Experts are connected with clients to help fill in knowledge gaps and empower decision-making.

Contact: