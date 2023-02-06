A New Expert Network Firm Launches in London, UK with Operations in Beirut, Lebanon
LONDON UK, 23rd January 2023 – With a cumulative ~4 years of experience founding the North American office of a global expert network firm, Founders Omar Yamak and Mahmoud Bazerbachi moved their expertise to the underserved Middle Eastern market.
Infoquest services include the custom sourcing and prescreening of niche experts for short-term consultations, contingency workforces, B2B surveying, panel discussions, and industry conferences. The company sets itself apart by providing competitive pricing, approximately 40% lower than the current market, and a local presence with expertise and know-how in the Middle Eastern market.
“We are on a mission to democratize access to information in the middle east, and eventually, globally. By leveraging the untapped talent of research professionals and client protection experts in Lebanon, we can provide a high-quality service in custom expert sourcing at a significantly lower price than the market,” says Omar Yamak, Co-Founder and CEO of Infoquest. “Expert Networks are highly under-leveraged in the region, thus, we plan to educate our clients on how they can empower their decision-making and receive worthy results.”
About Infoquest Network Ltd:
Contact: