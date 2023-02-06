A Zimbabwe Company PADENGA HOLDINGS LIMITED Caught Up in Allegations of Financial Inducement and Rights Issues

London, UK 27th January 2023 – An EU Citizen, Mr. Joseph Crnkovic (“Mr. Crnkovic”) has claimed that his human rights were violated by a Zimbabwean Company, Dallaglio Investments (Private) Limited (“Dallaglio”).

Dallaglio is a subsidiary of the listed company Padenga Holdings Limited (“PADENGA”), which had operations in the USA through its ownership of the Texas alligator ranch Tallow Creek.



The company is said to have financially induced Advocate Thabani Mpofu (“Advocate Mpofu”) to hold a trial over Mr. Crnkovic for the Crime of Racism.

This was paid for under instruction of the Chairman, the UK Citizen Mr. Matthew Hossack (“Mr. Hossack”)

Mr. Crnkovic claims this is a violation of his Human Right to a Fair Trial before a Court of Law and removed him of his Right to Human Dignity.



Investigations have shown that that racism allegations were made against Michael Fowler, Zed Koudounaris and Joseph Crnkovic by the Honourable Temba Miliswa in a written letter to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

However, due to the payment of a disclosed sum to Advocate Thabani Mpofu, there was no public trial for Mr. Fowler or Mr. Koudounaris. Both of whom have beneficial interests in the company that paid for the trial, as well as being related parties of the Chairman Mr. Hossack and the USA Citizen Mr. Richard Walters.



Mr. Crnkovic reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. It was widely covered in local media and Advocate Mpofu openly admits that he was paid by Dallaglio to only look into Mr. Crnkovic.

The public documents which detail the Human Rights abuse against Mr. Crnkovic, show that he was cleared of the Crime of Racism, even though the paid for hearing had no jurisdiction to hold a trial over him for allegations which in Zimbabwean law are criminal in nature.



In addition Dallaglio is attempting to sue Mr. Crnkovic to silence him.

Documents seen show that Dallaglio is using the same Advocate Mpofu that attempted to jail The Zimbabwean Minister of Mines as well as The Zimbabwean Minister of Justice. This Advocate is also the same person who claimed the President, His Excellency Comrade Mnangagwa, cheated in the first Zimbabwean Elections since Mugabe was removed. However, the Advocate failed to produce any evidence of such in an Internationally Observed constitutional court challenge of the Zimbabwean Presidential Election Results.

When contacted from Comment Mr. Crnkovic stated:

“It is his intention to take the matter to the Zimbabwean Constitutional Court and if he fails to get restitution from Dallaglio he is prepared to use International Courts. He states as an EU Citizen that he has this recourse.

He is concerned that a Group of Companies under USA Jurisdiction has been allowed to get away with this, yet the USA maintains sanctions agaisnt Zimbabwe.”



No comment could be obtained from PADENGA , Advocate Mpofu, Mr. Fowler or Mr. Koudounaris.



It appears as stated in local Zimbabwean Media that this was corporate paid for human rights abuse. Utilising one of the biggest opponents of the Countries President as Advocate. Conducted by a Group with USA ties known to be associated with the Mugabe Regime.

Mr. Crnkovic is well known public figure whose profile is below:

