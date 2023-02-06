Alchemist shortlisted for four Learning Excellence Awards

LONDON, UK 6th February 2023 – It has been a truly remarkable year for the team at Alchemist ! It seems the hard work has paid off, as the company has experienced tremendous growth over the course of the last 12 months. Not only that, but they have been rewarded with the incredible honour of being placed as finalists for four Learning Excellence Awards. It’s an absolute acknowledgement of the dedication and commitment that the team have put into each and every client project this past year.

Alchemist are currently finalists in these categories:

Public Services and Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail, Hospitality, Travel, Sport, Leisure and Consumer Services

Marketing & Sales

As if this wasn’t enough…Alchemist are proud to serve as the headline sponsor of Learning Excellence Awards 2023. Through honouring inspiring best-in-practice learning development, they are able to support world-class employers in their pursuit of excellence in learning.

Ollie Christophers, Alchemist’s Head of Marketing Commented:



“Being acknowledged for a multitude of categories of excellence is truly heartening, particularly when it comes at such a high level. It’s an emphatic endorsement that tells us here at Alchemist that we are on the right track with our continual development and delivery of new and exciting learning programmes.”



About the Learning Excellence Awards 2023.



The Learning Excellence Awards are the gold standard in learning organisation recognition. Nationally renowned and ardently sought after, the awards celebrate the best of the best from the world of learning and development. Exemplifying the most relevant, agile, innovative, excellent and effective learning initiatives and programmes out there, the award serves as a benchmark for learning organisations to strive towards.

The Learning Excellence Awards reception, dinner and ceremony takes place on Thursday March 30, 2023 in the Imperial Suite of the National Conference Centre, Birmingham