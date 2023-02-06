AMBERSIDE ENERGY, appointed as Asset Manager by LASER Energy on Kent County Council’s Bowerhouse II Solar Farm
| “Bowerhouse II solar park is a significant and important step for Kent County Council to achieve their net zero goals. We at LASER Energy are pleased to have Amberside Energy on board to help us deliver a robust Asset Management service and are confident that their expertise and experience in this field will ensure the site performs at a high standard.”
| “We are delighted to have been selected by the Kent County Council to manage their solar farm, and we are committed to helping them achieve their goal of becoming Net Zero. We are proud to be working alongside industry leaders Laser Energy, LWH Partnership and Ethical Power to ensure that the project not only meets all relevant standards but also reaches its full potential in the years to come. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Amberside Energy to make a positive impact on the environment and support the council’s sustainability initiatives.” Joe Miletic, Head of Asset and Portfolio Management at Amberside Energy, commented:
Amberside Energy is a privately owned developer, asset manager and asset optimiser delivering technically led services to investors in energy and infrastructure. With a track record of originating utility-scale solar projects and a current asset management portfolio in excess of 2,000 systems, Amberside is fast becoming a go-to company for investors in the large-scale energy industry.
Photo is an Aerial view of Bowerhouse II by James Hoare (LHW Partnership), the technical advisor