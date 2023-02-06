AMBERSIDE ENERGY, appointed as Asset Manager by LASER Energy on Kent County Council’s Bowerhouse II Solar Farm

HERTFORDSHIRE, UK 6th January 2023 – Kent County Council (KCC) has stepped up its commitment to green energy with the recent acquisition of the Bowerhouse II Solar Farm, operated by LASER Energy, part of Kent County Council’s Commercial Services Group. To ensure this investment, using £14.415 million from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, is a success from the outset, LASER Energy has appointed asset manager Amberside Energy to manage its interests at the site.

Amberside Energy ( www.ambersideenergy.com ) prides itself on its back-to-basics approach of ensuring sites comply with industry standards. The team are pioneers in using the latest big data tools and techniques to help drive pro-active asset management, leading to fewer outages and greater energy generation.

Kane Stockwell, Net Zero Energy Supply Lead at Laser Energy, commented:

| “Bowerhouse II solar park is a significant and important step for Kent County Council to achieve their net zero goals. We at LASER Energy are pleased to have Amberside Energy on board to help us deliver a robust Asset Management service and are confident that their expertise and experience in this field will ensure the site performs at a high standard.”

| “We are delighted to have been selected by the Kent County Council to manage their solar farm, and we are committed to helping them achieve their goal of becoming Net Zero. We are proud to be working alongside industry leaders Laser Energy, LWH Partnership and Ethical Power to ensure that the project not only meets all relevant standards but also reaches its full potential in the years to come. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Amberside Energy to make a positive impact on the environment and support the council’s sustainability initiatives.” Joe Miletic, Head of Asset and Portfolio Management at Amberside Energy, commented:

Earlier this year, KCC acquired this 21MWp 38-hectare (91 acres) solar farm in North somerset, significantly reducing carbon emissions whilst saving energy costs for KCC.

Bowerhouse II Solar was recently built by Ethical Power Ltd and consisted of 39,000 bifacial solar panels and provides 22,000 megawatt hours of green electricity to the grid a year. It will see an equivalent saving of 6,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, contributing to about 30% of KCC’s Net Zero carbon reduction target.