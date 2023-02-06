Beetham Nurseries Partners with Local Charities to Make a Difference in 2023

PRESTON, UK 31st January 2023 – A Cumbrian Garden Centre has partnered with two local charities for 2023, to assist in fundraising and awareness and help make a difference in the community.

Beetham Nurseries has partnered with The Lighthouse Community Mental Health Hub and Carer Support South Lakes for 2023. The Lighthouse is a mental health peer support charity, based in Kendal and serving the South Lakeland area of Cumbria. Carer Support South Lakes identifies the needs of unpaid carers in the area, of any age, and provides quality services and support to help their health and wellbeing.

Across the year, the Garden Centre will host events for and with the charities, help to fundraise and ultimately help to raise awareness in an official partnership lasting until the end of 2023.

Managing Director of Beetham Nurseries, Stephen Abbit said, “We are delighted to be partnering with two important charities for 2023; we hope to be able to assist them throughout the year and only add to the fantastic work they already do on a day-to-day basis. Working together gives our customers an opportunity, along with the business, to make a difference in our community, which is particularly important at this time. We intend to work together across the year and help to raise vital funds.”

Event, Campaigns & Fundraising Manager of Carer Support South Lakes, Marian Graveson said, “We are so grateful to Beetham Nurseries for choosing Carer Support South Lakes as one of their Charities of the Year. This is a wonderful opportunity to help raise awareness of unpaid Carers in our local community and will allow us to continue doing what we do. Their support means the world to us.”

The first event to be held with the charities will be a coffee morning style event in February, inviting Beetham Nurseries’ customers to come along and learn more about the charities and possibly sign up to volunteer. For more information about this, visit Beetham Nurseries’ website.