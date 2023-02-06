Blackpool Agency named Best Nationwide SEO Services Provider

BLACKPOOL, UK 10th January 2023 – Studio 36 Digital is proud to announce that it has been awarded the “Best Nationwide SEO Services Provider” at the 2022 Northern Enterprise Awards. This recognition is a testament to their hard work, dedication and attention to customer service, as well as their commitment to providing the highest quality services to their clients. The Northern Enterprise Awards celebrate the achievements of businesses in the northern region, recognising those companies that have demonstrated excellence in their field. The “Best Nationwide SEO Services Provider” award is given to the company that has shown outstanding performance in providing SEO services to clients throughout the UK. Studio 36 Digital is a digital marketing agency, based in Blackpool, Lancashire. The agency specialises in SEO, while also offering Website Design, PPC management and social media marketing. Studio 36 Digital works with SMEs based across the UK, helping them achieve their online marketing goals and grow their businesses, with tailored, affordable digital marketing solutions. The team of marketing experts is dedicated to providing the best possible service and delivering measurable results for their clients.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award,” said Andrew Witts, Founder and Director of Studio 36 Digital. “It’s a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team, and it’s a testament to the trust and confidence that our clients have in us. We look forward to continuing helping businesses succeed online through 2023 and beyond.”

The award was announced in December 2022, following the nomination, shortlisting and judging stages.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the Northern Enterprise Awards for recognising our achievements, and to our clients for their continued support. We are confident that our award-winning services will continue to help businesses succeed online and we look forward to helping even more businesses achieve their digital marketing goals in the future.”

Please contact us at info@studio36digital.com for more information about our services.