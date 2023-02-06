Boston-based Bioviser Lending Scientific Expansions to Healthcare Now in the UK and Europe

BOSTON, US 6th February 2023 – Founded three years ago, BIOVISER has been supporting global healthcare, pharmaceutical, biological, and medical device organizations to create medical content and documentation, to support market access, reimbursement and evidence creation amongst many other bespoke scientific and regulatory activities.

“Advancements cannot and should not stop because they pave the way for the next best thing witnessed so far” – Ivan J. Dsouza, CEO.

In its latest efforts, and with an aim to bring global expertise to the UK- and EU-based healthcare, pharmaceutical, biological, and medical device organizations, BIOVISER has set up an office in Maidenhead, UK.

“We are excited to be extending our services to the UK and EU regions because we are passionate about making a difference where we can and in all ways we can imagine. Our highly skilled teams and customized services have made valuable contributions to patients and healthcare providers over the last few years, and we wish to extend our capabilities to the UK and Europe industry” – Keerti Bhagwat, President, UK and EU.

BIOVISER is a consulting and services company comprising a leadership team that is equipped with knowledge in numerous specialized areas. The goal of this team is to bring value to regional brands and products. Additionally, it will provide local sales and marketing support, deliver the best technology-driven results, and offer solutions to a wide spectrum of scientific challenges.

“Being closely familiar with the UK and EU territory, I am thrilled to offer BIOVISER’S services to local clients. BIOVISER brings unparalleled earnestness, hard work, precision, and zest to the table. We are patient-oriented and believe in complete customer satisfaction, which requires a fine balance and which, I can proudly say, BIOVISER has achieved through its attentiveness, persistence, and sustained vision” – Dale Bullett, Client Partner, UK and EU.

BIOVISER continues to build its network of experienced and skilled professionals to serve clients worldwide for end-to-end services. Founded three years ago, BIOVISER is increasingly gaining trust as a valued partner for global pharmaceutical, biological, and medical device companies, setting itself apart by bringing passion and persistence to scientific pursuits while preserving the humanness required at the core of every action.

For more information, please visit https://bioviser.com/