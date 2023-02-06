Chips Down to Table Leader: How Christopher Mitchell Became the G.O.A.T of Gambling

When some of the biggest names in the industry are rushing to participate in the new ELITE Coaching Club in hopes of picking up tips on how to improve their game, you know something special is happening.

And when you discover the organization is the brainchild of Christopher Mitchell — recognized by fans, clients, and peers alike as the greatest of all-time (G.O.A.T.) —- you would be wise to follow their lead and build your bankroll by following the techniques and habits of the best in the business.

Founded after a long and storied career, one which has seen Mitchell totally broke before rising to become the man to beat, the new and exclusive club was established to create a community of players who want to learn how to unleash their potential, not just as competitors in online gambling platforms or brick-and-mortar casinos, but also as rounded and mature human beings.

Practical Wisdom

The ELITE Coaching Club’s intensive two-hour sessions run every week, with members picking up practical tips from Mitchell that translate into better skill at the gaming table. Participants can also hone these techniques by playing with Mitchell themselves, and if players fail to make a minimum of $500 in profit from gambling each month, Mitchell will pay them that monthly sum himself.

“Most people want a handout, but not a hand up. That is what I’m hoping to achieve with my new program, to help lift aspiring players to my level,” he shared. “I’m looking for people who want to realize their dreams, pay off their debt, and travel the world. If you want to make these things happen, then my coaching program is for you.”

On top of acting as a hothouse to bring the best out of players and nurture their abilities, the ELITE Coaching Club is also a space where members can network, exchange gossip and share new methods and systems with a dedicated, passionate, and motivated community. Learning from the greatest of all time means players can get on the fast track to success.

“I had to teach myself through trial and error,” Mitchell explained. “I basically lost everything and got it all back, tenfold. With my new program, the great thing is, members can learn from me and not have to face the potential of losing a lot of money in the process.”

Chipping Away

Just a few years ago, Mitchell was far from being the GOAT of online gaming; he wasn’t a contender or even a footnote in any list of top players. Back then, Mitchell was scraping out a living as a rideshare driver and was close to running out of money and going into debt.

Furthermore, to add even more pressure, the future chip leader’s wife, Stacey, was pregnant and working 16-hour shifts at the local hospital as a registered nurse. Desperate to provide for his wife and new family, Mitchell knew he had to switch things up.

The opportunity to improve the couple’s lifestyle first presented itself when Mitchell tried his luck at a casino in Las Vegas while attending a business convention. Here, something clicked inside, and he began to play regularly, online and in casinos.

However, despite his enthusiasm, Mitchell had no strategy for long- or short-term success, and soon he gambled away almost everything he and his family had.

Finding a Rhythm

But, once he hit rock bottom, the only way left to go was up. Galvanized by his failure, Mitchell took a step back, studied the game with a granular attention to detail, and started to put together a system that would marginalize error and ensure gains at the gaming table. Once he put his theories into practice, he began to win, and win big.

It is these techniques that Mitchell passes on to players during the weekly sessions of the ELITE Coaching Club.

“I had just started my career, and I ended up squandering everything. Our entire life’s savings were gone. We lost our home and cars and even had to sell our jewelry,” Mitchell recollected. “I went from being completely broke to making over $100,000 a month and becoming a millionaire in just three years. People are living paycheck to paycheck and failing at casinos. They enter underfunded and walk out with nothing. I’m here to help them.”

In the last few years, Mitchell has built an incredible lifestyle for his family, fuelled by his profits at the table, his popular YouTube channel, which provides an easy-to-follow guide to becoming a successful player, and the 3% Millionaire Blueprint, co-written with his wife, Stacey.

“I stayed true to myself and my mission of teaching myself how to beat the casinos,” he said. “Fast forward to today, I’m a millionaire, and I’m wearing a $50,000 Rolex diamond watch. I don’t have a boss. I do what I want, when I want, with whoever I want.”

Mitchell’s story is an inspiring story of betting it all, believing in yourself, and winning big.