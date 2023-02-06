Conte.ai Research Reveals How Different British Politicians Present Themselves on Social Media

LONDON, UK 24th JANUARY 2023 – The behavioural patterns of British politicians on social media were revealed in a detailed analytical report by Conte.ai research. In it, more than 150 statistical indicators were considered.

Conte.ai scrutinises what UK politicians are doing on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn profiles uncovering the most and the least popular post topics, the sentiment of their posts, the words they use, how they reacted to the Queen’s death, what unites politicians of each party and much more.

A few highlights of the Conte.ai report on British politicians include:

9 out of 10 British politicians have social media accounts.

More than half of posts across the social network profiles of politicians are positive.

57% of Labour politicians criticise the political activity of Conservatives and propose alternative solutions, while 25% only criticise them. The rest stay neutral.

Posts dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II’s death were even published by politicians who were previously inactive on social media. Overall, 94% paid tribute to the Queen on September 8th.

Labour party members appeared to publish the majority of posts about sustainability issues.

Followers of politicians on social media are most interested in posts about impactful national or worldwide events, politicians’ personal lives, and criticism of competitors.

The politicians’ most published post topics are their own opinions, professional activity, and personal comments on news and events.

On average, 2.5% of followers on a politician’s profile interact (like/comment/share) with a single post.

The report contains exclusive detailed data on contenders for replacing Liz Truss as Prime Minister: Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, and Boris Johnson. We observed that there was more commonality among them than could have been expected.