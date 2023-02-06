Continuus Technologies Announces Snowflake Premier Partner status with financial services competency

MILWAUKEE, US 6th February 2023 – Continuus Technologies is pleased to announce it is one of the only companies awarded as Snowflake Premier Partner with a Financial Services Industry Competency Badge in the United States.

Continuus Technologies has expanded its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and has been awarded Snowflake Financial Services Industry Competency Badge. As a Premier Partner, this latest accreditation makes Continuus one of the only Premier Partners with the Financial Services Competency Badge in the United States.

“We are excited to continue growing our relationship with and exposure to Snowflake. Our consultants continue to work towards and achieve Snowflake certifications and that, along with our financial services expertise and this Competency badge, will help us continue to best serve our clients.” says Matt Moeser, CEO and Founder, Continuus Technologies.

This competency recognizes Continuus’s experience working with clients to maximize value from the data cloud. In addition, this recognition underscores Snowflakes confidence that partnering with Continuus Technologies will help financial service firms accelerate their customers’ cloud data journeys.