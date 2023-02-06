COSRX Has its Most Successful Amazon 7-Day Deal Ever

COSRX , a derm approved skincare brand that believes in more than just outward beauty, announced the end to its most successful Amazon 7-Day Deal (January 16th – 22nd) ever, with a sales growth of over 323%.

Just 5 days into the 7-Day Deal (7DD) event, on January 20th, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, also known as the viral TikTok skincare essence, ranked no.1 on the Amazon Best Sellers Rank (BSR), taking over the no.1 spot from many other best-selling skincare brands.

“The hashtag #COSRX has amassed over 1.2 billion views on TikTok, with the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence being one of the most talked about products on the social media platform. With nearly 25,000 glowing reviews from verified shoppers on Amazon alone, this snail essence has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how it helps to hydrate and to minimize rosacea” the brand representative said.

One user raved about the essence's effects on Amazon writing "This is my first amazon review, but I just had to get on here and write it because this product completely exceeded my expectations. The idea of putting some random snail goop on your face was weird to me, but I must say I am SOLD. This product is clear, light, and very thin and absorbs quickly after putting on. It also is completely odorless! If the label didn't say snail, you wouldn't know it's from a snail. I suffer from rosacea and have some acne scarring, and this stuff has evened out my skin tone so well. It works as a stand-alone moisturizer or something you put on underneath moisturizer. SO WORTH THE MONEY!."

Another chimed in: This product is really amazing!! I have large pores and rosacea with the occasional small blemish and this stuff shrunk my pores, helps my rosacea and minimizes the amount of breakouts I get. I also have pretty dry knees after having my second child and this also helps with that. I've tried everything on my knees and it's usually a temporary fix, but this seems to be getting through the driest part and minimizing that as well. Highly recommend!

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore, and Amazon.