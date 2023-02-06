‘Don’t Forget to Love’ aka (xforget2love) by Dan Burnett – New album now available
The lead single, “Don’t Forget To Love,” co-written with Antony Finn, is a catchy, brilliantly produced love song that could be reimagined as a theme tune for life, a movie or poignant advertising campaign. The album also contains a recording of ‘One Love’ a song by Michael Jay and Robbie Nevil which has never been released until now.
Dan’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the new album, which promises to be a standout addition to Dan’s already impressive body of work and a testament to his incredible musical prowess. Recorded and produced in Harrogate, “Don’t Forget to Love” features a mix of tracks and intimate ballads that showcase Burnett’s growth as a successful artist.
“Working with such an immense talent to produce this album has been a journey of enlightenment.” Antony Finn said. “Dan does not suffer fools easily, he exacts excellence, is a music fanatic (in a good way) and knows how to make music extremely well. Everything you hear, every instrument, vocal, harmony and nuance are all Dan.”
Send £11 to PayPal.me/danburnettmusic (or contact him directly if you don’t use PayPal)
www.danburnett.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/danburnettmusic
https://www.instagram.com/danburnettmusic
https://www.instagram.com/xforget2love/
Dan Burnett is a talented singer-songwriter with a passion for creating authentic, honest music. With a powerful voice and a gift for storytelling, Burnett has captured the hearts of listeners around the world with his emotionally charged performances. His previous releases have garnered critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase, and he is poised for even greater success with the release of “Don’t Forget to Love”.