Duelstone is transforming Cambridge into the new beauty capital of the world
CAMBRIDGE, UK 18th January 2023 – The trillion pound beauty industry is being re-built on Duelstone, a technology platform created by a team in Cambridge, England.
As beauty brands shift to Duelstone at a rapid pace, the global beauty industry is moving away from the legacy cities of Paris, London, and New York. Instead, it focuses on Britain’s legendary university city.
Duelstone’s extraordinary features enable beauty brands worldwide to easily and affordably keep up with the rapidly changing way beauty consumers are shopping.
Byron Constable, CEO of Duelstone explains “Beauty shopping has changed forever. Humans now turn to social media and expect to instantly find authentic posts by other humans who have used the product before they buy. If the post does not exist, the product is not bought. This is referred to as the Human to Human model and renders the Business to Consumer or Direct to Consumer models increasingly inefficient and obsolete.”
In 2022, the year when Duelstone was launched, many of the world’s most progressive beauty brands quickly adopted it in beta form.
With a global team of content creators, the platform’s capacity to generate high quality, ethical posts has been increased fivefold in 2023. Approximately half of the annual capacity had been pre-booked by January.
This profound change in the beauty industry has also been highlighted in a recent study by Harvard Business School. This study revealed that social media posts now rank highest in terms of influencing beauty product purchases, followed by reviews and professionals.
“We have an advantage in that the Duelstone technology has been perfected around the advanced technical infrastructure and behaviour of international beauty product shoppers in China. Duelstone has proved exceptional in enabling global beauty brands to rapidly seize market share in China and these same shopping patterns and buying infrastructures are developing in every country. Subsequently, Duelstone is not only providing an instant solution to beauty brands, but is also enabling them to future proof their global growth. Constable continues, “I believe that a new beauty capital is certainly appropriate in this new era of beauty.”
