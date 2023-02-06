Edinburgh Casting Studio’s World-Famous Kits are Fit for a Princess

EDINBURGH, UK 18th January 2023 – Famed for making family sculptures for the world’s elite, the British company’s premium hand casting kits are the perfect Valentine’s gift – thoughtful, meaningful and fun! The Edinburgh Casting Studio ’s luxury casting kits are a way for couples to make meaningful Valentine’s Day memories that will stick in their minds forever.

Developed by the British team behind the world’s most exclusive lifecasting studio, Wrightson and Platt , The Edinburgh Casting Studio’s kits take home-casting to the next level.

The technical expertise that was used to make casts for the world’s elite, including royal families and A-list celebrities, is now available for all families and couples for a fraction of the price!

Edinburgh Casting Studio Home Casting Kit Details:

Key ingredients include special recipe skin-safe high quality casting powder that sets fast to capture maximum detail

Fully illustrated instructions booklets and how-to videos mean great results are easy to achieve

Wide range of kits suitable for couples, babies, families, large families

One-to-one technical support and advice available from award-winning customer care team

Edinburgh Casting Studio won UK Customer Satisfaction Award 2021 for customer focus

Over 1 million followers on Facebook and 22.5K followers on Instagram

“Our kits use top quality materials that capture incredible skin and jewellery detail that other kits can’t get close to” said Alison Martin, Managing Director of The Edinburgh Casting Studio. “Sure, you can buy cheap imitation kits that have been mass produced in China, but the detail of the final cast just won’t be the same. Sometimes you only get one shot at making a beautiful memory, so why not choose the best?”