NEWCASTLE, UK 10th January 2023 – Electro mechanical engineering specialist Houghton International joins United Utilities Motor Repair Services Framework.

Following a competitive tender process, electro mechanical engineering specialist Houghton International has secured a place on the United Utilities Water Limited (UU) Motor Repair Services Framework.

United Utilities Water Limited (UU) provides water and wastewater services to nearly seven million people in the North West of England, supplying 3.2 million households and over 400,000 business premises.

The framework agreement, which commenced in November 2022, is valid for four years, with the option to be extended a further four years if required. It covers the overhaul, repair, rewind and testing of motors and encompasses all United Utilities sites, including 96 water treatment works and 575 wastewater treatment works. Houghton International is one of six companies selected for the framework agreement.

With over 25 years of experience working with the water sector, Houghton International carries out repair, maintenance and life extension services for motors, generators, pumps and all electrical rotating equipment, both in-situ and at their 135,000sq ft Newcastle upon Tyne facility.

Jessica Pooley, Business Development Manager at Houghton International, commented: “We are delighted to have been selected for the framework agreement and we look forward to working with United Utilities over the coming years.

“Houghton International draws on decades of cross-sectoral experience to ensure every single asset that comes through our workshop is optimised. With a customer-focused and innovation-led approach, there are clear opportunities for Houghton International to add value for United Utilities and improve the performance and longevity of their LV motors.”

Houghton International recently announced the introduction of a dedicated small works division for low voltage assets, enabling the business to provide a better and more efficient service for smaller machines.

Jessica Pooley added: “This is another great milestone for Houghton International and, following several other recent contract wins, we are investing in our staff and facilities to ensure we continue to deliver market-leading services across all sectors and service lines as the business grows.”

Specialising in the monitoring, maintenance, repair and life extension of electro mechanical assets around the world, Houghton International operates across a range of sectors including power generation, renewables, water, rail, and industrial and manufacturing.

Founded in 1984, the company has grown incrementally over the past 38 years, employing over 120 staff and working with customers across the UK and around the world.