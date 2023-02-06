Female Food PR Guru, AJ Sharp Tops The List For NYC Journal’s “Top Ten Business Leaders”

The article branded Sharp “the secret ingredient behind many international food brands’ success stories” and highlighted her contribution to the global food and drink industry as a motivational public speaker, presenter of the Food Talk Show and international food awards judge.

“What a year 2022 was for us! The Food Talk Show saw 100% growth in listenership and Sharp Relations continues to grow from strength to strength. We’ve just received investment to grow the business and be able to service more customers. The UK food space is notoriously challenging to break into, and our team has unlocked the magic formula!

“A huge thank you to our clients, we are so lucky to be working with some truly remarkable brands who are pushing and challenging the food and drinks boundaries more than ever before. It’s truly inspirational.

“And a massive thank you to the Sharp Relations team, and the studio production team at The Food Talk Show, I feel unbelievably grateful to them all. Let’s see what 2023 has in store!” Comments AJ Sharp.

AJ Sharp is a leading advisor for food and drink brands looking to break into the UK market space. She’s not just a media and communications entrepreneur, she’s a strategic growth consultant for brands in the sustainable food and drink space, and has mentored hundreds of food and drink business leaders.

Sharp Relations is a leading UK PR and Communications agency for food businesses looking to grow in the UK and worldwide. Its team has mentored, supported and implemented the growth plans for hundreds of small and large food & drinks brands over the past 12 years. The Sharp team is talented and very experienced at seeing exactly what a brand or business needs to do to grow and hit its targets.