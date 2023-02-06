FIFA opens disciplinary case after Moroccan lawyers’ club filed complaint

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO 6th February 2023 – In an official correspondence addressed to Mourad Elajouti, president of the club of lawyers in Morocco , the authorities of FIFA confirmed the receipt of the complaint of the club of lawyers addressed to the sporting body of soccer on January 19, 2023 affirming that it received their full attention.

The lawyers’ association had denounced in this complaint the statements made by a South African politician during the opening ceremony of the African soccer competition CHAN 2022 making the apology of terrorism and hate speech.

In this correspondence FIFA stated that the lawyers’ club is entitled to refer to the judicial authorities in accordance with the provisions of Article 52 paragraph 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code provides that :”Any person or authority may bring to the attention of FIFA’s judicial bodies any conduct that he deems to be in breach of FIFA regulations. Such allegations must be made in writing.”

The Disciplinary Committee has opened a file under the number FDD-13973 which are the same references of the FIFA disciplinary decisions

Mourad Elajouti emphasized in his complaint to FIFA that “The promotion or announcement of political or religious messages, or any political or religious action in the enclosure or in the immediate vicinity of the stadium and by any means whatsoever, is strictly prohibited before, during and after the matches,” according to Article 60 of the FIFA Regulations on safety and security of stadiums.

According to the appeal lodged by the lawyers’ club, the Algerian Football Federation is entirely responsible for the actions of the fans and the political speech made by the guests at the opening ceremony.

Article 16 of the FIFA disciplinary code states that “The host associations are responsible for maintaining order and security before, during and after the matches in the stadium and its surroundings. Associations and clubs will be held responsible for the inappropriate behavior of their fans and may be subject to disciplinary measures including any gestures, words, objects or any other means to convey a message inappropriate to a sporting event, namely messages of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature”.

The Casablanca lawyer specified in his complaint that the FIFA regulations on safety and security of stadiums condemn any provocative and aggressive action and any speech of racism.

Article 60 Paragraph 2 states that the organizer of the event must ensure, in cooperation with the local security authorities, that fans do not act in a provocative or aggressive manner in the stadium or in its immediate vicinity. This includes unacceptable verbal provocation or aggression towards players, match officials or fans of the opposing team, racist behavior, banners and flags with provocative or aggressive slogans.

Mourad Elajouti indicates that in the event that such provocations occur, the event organizer and/or security forces are required to intervene immediately. The organizers must report any serious acts of misconduct, including racist insults, to the police so that any troublemakers can be expelled from the stadium. This has not been observed by the Algerian authorities who have encouraged these abhorrent actions.

The association of Moroccan lawyers has denounced in its correspondence to FIFA the odious behavior of the South African mercenary paid to promote hatred and terrorism.