Get Ahead of the New Year with an IT Strategy Review

MANCHESTER, UK 5th January 2023 – A new year brings a fresh start, which is the perfect time to review one’s Business IT Strategy. Now let’s be honest, no one wants to take the time to talk about IT. It can be boring and confusing, but it’s necessary for business success. A comprehensive IT strategy can aid a business in numerous ways.

Cut Business Costs



An IT Strategy Review helps businesses review their current equipment and processes to establish what is working well, and what could be improved upon. After an evaluation, simpler solutions to current processes could be found, or a cheaper alternative to current hardware or software that is just as efficient. The outcome is increased business efficiency, and decreased IT costs. With the cost-of-living crisis showing no signs of improvement, everyone is looking for ways to save money, and an IT strategy review is a great place to start.

Protect From Cyber-Threats



Cyberthreats are at an all-time high as hackers are becoming more sophisticated in the technology and methods they use. Therefore, it’s never been more important for all businesses to be fully protected and prepared for the worst-case scenario. Most businesses have large amounts of confidential data stored on the company’s IT system, and a breach could have catastrophic effects on business reputation. An IT strategy review can identify inefficiencies in cybersecurity measures, so any vulnerabilities can be patched before a disaster strikes. In the event of an emergency, IT Strategies can also help minimise damage to your business with fast, logical action.

Increase Business Productivity



Like previously mentioned, by automating or simplifying business processes, staff have more time to focus on the tasks that matter, rather than trying to troubleshoot IT issues themselves. IT strategy reviews also help provide a framework for decision making, so staff have a clearer understanding of what they need to do. More work gets done, customers are happy, and business revenue increases.

Get Ahead of Competitors



An IT strategy isn’t just about protecting a business against industry changes; it’s about using them to one’s advantage. With the right IT strategy in place, changes in technology can be leveraged to help the company grow and gain an edge over competitors. The IT industry is ever evolving, and all businesses need to adapt and respond to change, which is very difficult without a strategy in place.

One of Aspect IT’s clients, based in Greater Manchester, commented:

“Aspect IT guided us through our IT review from start to finish and made the process simple and stress free. After the team identified a piece of software was slowing our whole system down, this was removed and upgraded so our team can get more work done. The added bonus is that the upgraded software was actually cheaper than our original, so we were able to cut some IT costs.”

Aspect IT are a UK based IT Support company based in Greater Manchester, and have become well known for outstanding levels of service, IT support and advice for clients throughout the UK, including Oldham, Manchester and Yorkshire. For more information, visit www.aspectit.co.uk

Established in 2003, Aspect IT was founded by IT professionals Peter and Ian and since inception the firm has assisted hundreds of SME’s with IT consultancy, network security, web design and eCommerce, software development and VoIP telephony services.

With over 20 years of experience, their reputation for professional IT Services has grown quickly and allowed their company to grow, positioning them as one of Oldham and Manchester’s leading suppliers of IT solutions. Their IT services and solutions not only help businesses function more efficiently, but also help futureproof their organisations against advancements in technology which would otherwise hinder their business performance.