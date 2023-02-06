Go to Scandinavia for Guaranteed Skiing – Less Attitude at Low Altitude

LONDON, UK 02/02/2023 – Scandinavian resorts could salvage what is turning out to be a turbulent and uncertain season for skiers who may have considered visiting the Alps this winter. It’s not too late for an exceptional ski holiday in Scandinavia. The resort of Trysil ticks all the boxes for British families looking for a guaranteed no-hassle, relaxed, welcoming ski experience.

The resort in Norway continues to experience an abundance of snow after reaching record breaking levels of snowfall. It’s fast becoming the go to destination for the discerning ‘in the know’ skier looking for a long, guaranteed season until the end of April.

There’s still time to put a smile back on the faces of British skiers with limited Easter ski breaks available in Trysil through Ski Scandinavia , a UK based specialist ski tour operator. Ski Scandinavia is the specialist when it comes to skiing in Norway and Sweden.

Trysil, the up-and-coming ski region, has it all. Stability, reliability, and consistency is not only prevalent in Scandinavian ingenuity, but their ski resorts are second to none as well. Tourists are welcomed with open arms, warmth, and hospitality by outgoing, friendly locals from one of the world’s friendliest places to ski. Skiers in this area are competent, very self-aware and have the most impeccable ski etiquette. Unassumingly, tourists may catch themselves smiling as they glide through this winter wonderland on picturesque pistes.

Easter skiing in Scandinavia for the ‘in the know’ skier is already very popular. As well as excellent guaranteed snow conditions, the days are more than 12 hours long so there’s time to both enjoy the slopes and experience authentic Scandinavian winter activities, such as viewing the northern lights or taking part in dog sledding. While temperatures are stable, around zero degrees, there is still plenty of fresh snowfall which creates velvety pistes and ideal conditions for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities. Norway’s famously quiet slopes and barely there lift queues are even more inviting during these holiday weeks.

Managing director of Ski Scandinavia, Ben Nyberg, said: “Our Easter holidays are filling up fast with the instability in the Alps which has been reflected in strong sales – we’re almost fully-booked for the two Easter weeks we offer in April!”

Easter in Trysil, Norway: Departure April 01, 2023. Price £6,772, based on 2 adults and 2 children, including return flights from London Gatwick to Scandinavian Mountain Airport, return airport transfers, 7 nights self-catered large 2-bedroom apartment accommodation in the Radisson Blu Mountain Resort Hotel Trysil, services of the in-resort team, use of the hotel swimming pool and spa.

Easter in Trysil, Norway: Departure April 08, 2023. Price £5,612, based on 2 adults and 2 children, including return flights from London Gatwick to Scandinavian Mountain Airport, return airport transfers, 7 nights self-catered large 2-bedroom apartment accommodation in the Radisson Blu Mountain Resort Hotel Trysil, services of the in-resort team, use of the hotel swimming pool and spa.