Inbox Expo & Spotler Bring the Best of Email Marketing to Valencia, Spain

Inbox Expo , a groundbreaking email marketing, security, privacy and CRM event, is returning to Valencia, Spain from February 27th to March 1st. The three-day event brings together email marketing experts, thought leaders and industry professionals from around the world, with delegates registered from over 18 countries coming together to network and discover the latest trends in digital and email marketing.

Spotler – a leading group of marketing automation business and CRM platforms – has been named Title Sponsor of Inbox Expo and their involvement ensures that attendees will gain access to cutting edge strategies they need to stay ahead of the competition.

“We are delighted to continue to support this fantastic community and be part of this event again in 2023” said Ian Truscott, CMO, Spotler Group “The Inbox Expo team brings together an excellent panel of speakers and a great crowd making this a must-attend event for experts working in this space, and based on previous events, I anticipate some great conversations”

“We’re thrilled to bring this groundbreaking event to Valencia Spain” said Andrew Bonar promoter of Inbox Expo. “We look forward to working with Spotler Group so that we can provide our attendees with everything they need for success in this ever-changing industry.”

At Inbox Expo you’ll be able hear from Kevin A. McGrail Chair Emeritus Apache SpamAssassin; D Reed Freeman the leading US FTC defence lawyer; Kath Pay Email Marketing Thought Leader of the Year 2021 as well as representatives from Volvo, ProPharma,Moët Hennessy, Powtoon, Semrush, eco – Association of the Internet Industry; as well as The Federation of European Data and Marketing (FEDMA). There will also be interactive workshops and group discussions on topics such as email design and deliverability; email list management; and email automation are also scheduled for the duration of the event. Plus don’t miss out on exclusive networking events giving attendees a chance mingle with each other in a relaxed atmosphere.

So mark your calendars now! Don’t miss out on this essential conference and expo experience. Inbox Expo will take place Las Arenas Balnearios Resort February 27th – March 1st 2023. For more information please visit inboxexpo.com

About Inbox Expo

emailexpert is a global community of entrepreneurs, marketers, and business owners who are passionate about email. We’re dedicated to helping our members stay ahead of the curve. Inbox Expo is an annual event organised by emailexpert that brings together professionals from around the world to network, learn and discuss the latest trends in digital and email marketing.

About Spotler Group

Founded in 2016 on the principles of connecting companies with their customers through innovative digital marketing and communications technologies, the fast-growing Spotler Group has invested in building and developing a portfolio of leading technologies and expertise including Spotler, Tripolis, Squeezely, Pure360, Flowmailer and OBI4wan. Helping thousands of marketers and customer service professionals, with over 300 ambitious and bright minds, the Group serves over 3,800 customers across 15 countries, transmitting over 18 billion messages every year, Rotterdam-based Spotler Group is emerging as a European leader in this expanding marketing technology category.