Leading light in wellness, Lifeplus, expands partnerships to support women’s cycling team

2023 sees two powerful forces in the wellness world align as UK-based nutritional supplementation and sports nutrition brand, Lifeplus, becomes title sponsor for professional women’s cycling team, Lifeplus – Wahoo (formerly Le Col – Wahoo) for the 2023 and 2024 season. CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK 11th January 2023 –



Drops Cycling Ltd, a British team made up of 12 international riders, have recently become one of the fastest growing teams in the world. With shared values and ethos, Lifeplus aims to support their mission of becoming the top ranked team in the world through a number of ways.



Team general manager, Tom Varney, is excited about what the partnership brings to the team.



“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Lifeplus on board as a title sponsor this year. It’s with this backing that we can put our plans into action and continue to develop the team with the values we share.



“Additionally, we look forward to adopting the Lifeplus products into our riders’ training and racing to enable them to get the most out of themselves on and off the bike. Improving health should be taken with a holistic approach, and Lifeplus encapsulates this message with a variety of products we are excited to use this year.”



Lifeplus is on its own mission to foster a more holistic approach to wellness via a broad portfolio of nutritional supplements, vitamins & minerals, skincare and nutrient-dense shakes. But their over-arching philosophy is that wellness is much more than what we consume. Physical activity, work-life balance, happiness and community all play a key part in helping others unlock their wellness within and lead happier and healthier lives.



Malcolm Vincent, European managing director at Lifeplus, shared his delight about the new relationship.



“Forming partnerships with people that share the same core values is what Lifeplus is all about. I’m delighted to be working with Drops Cycling. Not only is cycling a true personal passion of mine, but the team’s purpose of inspiring millions more women to cycle and live healthier lives embodies female empowerment and wellbeing all in one.”



“All of us here at Lifeplus are looking forward to everything this new partnership brings in 2023 and beyond. Just like our colleagues and network, the cycling team represents international coverage and together we aim to stimulate those markets across Europe with our shared vision, through physical appearances at races and training camps, Lifeplus events and collaborative content creation. Joining forces to make a bigger impact.”



By coming together, this new partnership opens up an abundance of opportunities to help as many people as possible live well.



Malcolm Vincent continues to comment, “We truly believe that humans are amazing and it’s incredible what people can achieve. Be brave, bold, focused and work with others to help yourself and others to live a healthy and happy life. All of this is underpinned by our range of products including the “Be” range of nutritional supplements that we hope will power the team to achieving some exceptional results – we’re really excited about where this relationship can lead.”

For more information about Lifeplus, their products and to hear more about their approach to wellbeing, visit lifeplus.com.