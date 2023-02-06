Maruf Education Trust launches fellowship program for Central Asian education leaders

UK, 12th January 2023 – Maruf Education Trust (MET) announces the launch of its Maruf Fellows program and invites aspiring Central Asian educators and entrepreneurs to apply. The program aims to empower the next generation of Central Asians in education through courses that focus on strategic and practical skills necessary to open new schools and become edtech entrepreneurs.

The program’s first cohort will commence their fellowship on 31 January 2023. The case-based courses and workshops will be delivered by experienced professionals committed to empowering the region’s educators.

“Maruf Fellows will gain skills and network that are critical to succeed in the education ecosystem of Central Asia,” said Gabit Bekakhmetov, Chief Education Officer of Maruf Education Trust, a fund formed to allow investors to capitalize on their education savings.

Citizens and residents of Central Asian countries interested in education management, investments and technology are encouraged to apply to Maruf Fellows 2023 by emailing their resumes and motivation letters to ir@maruf.uk by 20 January 2023. Overall, the program will graduate 144 fellows in 2023.