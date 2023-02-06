MET500 launches long-awaited crypto staking platform

LONDON, UK 12th January 2023 – Say goodbye to complicated exchanges and hello to easy staking with MET500 . The highly anticipated launch of the next-generation crypto staking platform, MET500 is finally here.

What is MET500 and How Does It work?

MET500 LTD is a UK- registered company staffed by blockchain, trading, and DeFi experts. MET500 has introduced a platform met500.com which is exclusively focused on cryptocurrency staking

The MET500 staking platform offers a simple and secure way for cryptocurrency users to earn rewards through the staking process.

As is now known, “staking” is the act of holding onto a specific cryptocurrency in order to support the operations of a blockchain network, while also earning a return on your investment. Cryptocurrency staking is typically performed on decentralized exchanges and DeFi platforms. Despite the potential for earning returns, the process of staking cryptocurrency on decentralized exchanges and DeFi platforms can be intimidating for beginners due to their technical nature and complexity. Plus, these platforms usually have anonymous owners.

This is where MET500 aims to provide a simpler and more approachable solution for earning rewards through staking.

On the MET500 platform, users can deposit one of eight popular cryptocurrencies – including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, Tether, Tron, and BNB on the ERC20, TRC20, or BEP20 chain.

And choose a staking plan with durations of 30, 45, 60, or 90 days. During this time, the user’s funds will be locked and they will earn daily rewards of between 1% and 2.5%. The daily reward increases with a longer staking period.

Users can have multiple staking plans simultaneously, with varying periods, and in any of the available cryptocurrencies. At the end of the staking plan, the locked funds will be released back to the user’s wallet.



One of the key benefits of using MET500 is its simplicity. There are no complicated exchange processes or fees to worry about.

In addition to its simplicity and lack of fees, MET500 is a trusted and reliable choice for staking. The platform is operated by a UK-registered, professional company staffed by blockchain, trading, and DeFi experts who work to ensure the safety of user assets and provide professional asset management.

Users can maximize their earnings by taking advantage of the compound feature, which allows them to automatically reinvest their daily rewards and increase the size of their staking deposit. Moreover, by staking with MET500, users can take advantage of an unlimited referral program for even more earning potential.

MET500 offers flexibility in terms of staking multiple cryptocurrencies and a range of staking plan durations, making it a desirable option for cryptocurrency investors. These features, along with its other offerings, contribute to its versatility and profitability.

With MET500, earning rewards on your crypto assets has never been easier or more secure.

MET500 makes it easy, secure, and profitable to earn rewards on your cryptocurrency holdings through its user-friendly platform



How to Stake and Earn Rewards with MET500? Staking with MET500 is very easy.

First, users must register for an account by providing their full name, a username, and a valid email address. Then, they can top up their MET500 wallet with the cryptocurrency of their choice by following the instructions on the platform.

To begin staking, users simply need to select their desired balance, choose a staking plan, enter the amount they want to stake and confirm their staking plan.

Rewards will be credited to their account balance every day, and users can choose to withdraw their rewards or compound them for even greater returns.

Withdrawing funds from the platform is just as easy. Users can request a withdrawal from their account balance at any time by following the prompts on the platform.

It’s also worth noting that MET500 offers a compound feature, which allows users to automatically reinvest their daily rewards to increase the size of their staking deposit.

Referral Program The referral program implemented by the MET500 platform gives an amazing opportunity to earn cryptocurrencies, even without any financial contribution.

After logging in to the platform, user can copy your referral link and share it wherever possible so that users registered in structure generate additional profits.

For every staking deposit made by referral we will earn commissions in 3 levels in the structure (5%, 2% and 1%.). The number of users you can have in your structure, as well as earnings are unlimited.



Overall, MET500 is a platform that brings simplicity and security to the cryptocurrency staking process.



About MET500



MET500 is a platform that meets the needs of cryptocurrency users looking for a simple way to stake cryptocurrencies, without complicated exchange operations on various decentralized exchanges, purchasing tokens of dubious value, and other obscure procedures.

The UK-registered company MET500 is staffed by blockchain and DeFi experts, The company, incorporated under the Companies Act and limited by shares with a registered office in England and Wales, guarantees the protection of users’ capital, professional asset management, and the achievement of expected financial results.

To learn more and begin staking with MET500 visit