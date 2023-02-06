National Fish and Chip Day is back…and it’s bigger than ever!

8th National Fish & Chip Day taking place on Friday 2nd June and we would be delighted to help you generate some exciting content around the day. UK 16th January 2023 – This year will see thetaking place onand we would be delighted to help you generate some exciting content around the day. Everybody needs a ‘feel good day’ and we want National Fish & Chip Day 2023 to be even more special as we say a very big thank you to this amazing industry who are at the heart of every community, and who are facing enormous challenges with price rises and supply chain issues but are still going all-out to feed their communities this iconic family favourite.

Founders of National Fish and Chip Day, the National Edible Oil Distributors Association (NEODA) is delighted to announce two new joint headline sponsors this year, for what has become one of the biggest food awareness days on the calendar.

The Q Partnership, made up of 3 family wholesalers, comprising of Friars Pride, Henry Colbeck and V A Whitley who are major national suppliers, and Middleton Foods, a leading producer and supplier of loved and trusted batter mixes, sauces and breadings. Both sponsors are proud to support and supply Fish & Chip takeaways, restaurants, ‘food to go’ and mobile caterers nationwide. As well as continued support from its members since the organisation founded National Fish & Chip Day in 2015, NEODA has been joined by two leading lights in the Fish & Chip industry., made up of 3 family wholesalers, comprising ofwho are major national suppliers, anda leading producer and supplier of loved and trusted batter mixes, sauces and breadings. Both sponsors are proud to support and supply Fish & Chip takeaways, restaurants, ‘food to go’ and mobile caterers nationwide. In 2022, more than half the population would have seen, heard or read about National Fish & Chip Day and it was featured on or in national and regional TV, radio, newspapers, magazines and across the internet from dawn until late in the day -as well as trending on Twitter from 8am. Fish & Chip roadshows were held in London, Cambridge, Wales and Scotland where members of the public enjoyed free Fish & Chips throughout the day.

National Fish and Chip Day has grown exponentially since its inception, and continues to flourish and develop and the Nation’s Number 1 Dish – Fish & Chips – is celebrated the length and breadth of the country.

Gary Lewis, President of NEODA, who represent all the major refiners, key packers and distributors of edible oils as well as suppliers of non-oil products (such as batter mix, sausages, range manufacturers and potato preservatives) in the UK, said, “We are always impressed with the way some shops embrace the day – we love it when they just ‘get it’ and know that the purpose of the day is to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish and, just in case anyone has forgotten about Fish & Chips, re-ignite their love of it on National Fish & Chip Day. This PR generates some excellent interest and interaction and consumers often find themselves thinking about Fish & Chips after the day and then revisiting the shops or restaurants for more”.

Ryan Baker, Sales Manager for The Middleton Group said they are extremely proud to be joint headline sponsor for this years’ National Fish & Chip Day. “We have always seen the day as a fabulous way to showcase the amazing product the Fish & Chip industry has and the special people that work so hard to produce it. Now, more than ever, we want to do all we can to help everyone get as much out of the day as possible and to attract new customers to the Nation’s best takeaway.”

Georgina Colbeck (on behalf of The Q Partnership) said “Our 3 family businesses have jointly been supplying Fish & Chip shops across the UK for a combined total of almost 300 years and supporting the industry is in our blood and it’s our passion – to us it’s personal. We know how challenging the past few years have been for everyone so we are putting extra support in to be joint headline sponsors for National Fish & Chip Day. We also want to champion Team Fish & Chips throughout the year to drive footfall and raise awareness of the fantastic food that our industry is producing, especially amongst the younger generation. We’re family businesses supporting family businesses feeding the nations’ families.”

Also involved is Seafood from Norway, from The Norwegian Seafood Council, who work with Norwegian fisheries and aquaculture industries to develop markets for Norwegian seafood. As well as Blakemans, a leading manufacturer of sausage and meat products, returning as sponsors in 2023 and who, along with all the sponsors, would love to see shops who haven’t already embraced the day getting involved. Pukka Pies are also behind NEODA supporting the day.