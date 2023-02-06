New ‘free-from’ clear protein drink flexes its muscles

UK, 9th January 2023 – A game-changing protein drink that leaves traditional workout shakes standing has hit the market.

Nutrein is a delicious fruit-flavoured protein ‘shake’ that is completely free from gluten, lactose and sugar.

Created by Steven Rush and Christian Bradford from York, the nutritious plant-based drinks are packed with superfoods, vitamins, and Nootropics, as well as an impressive 16g-20g of protein per serving.

But the secret ingredient is hydrolysed rice, which packs in the protein, delivering all essential amino acids without the dreaded bloating feeling.

The ‘shakes’ – available in three ranges – are not only aimed at the gym-goers of the UK but also dieters or by those simply in need of a pick-me-up.

Steven, who developed a love of exercise after spending several years in the military, said: “No one wants to get through a workout and then drink a thick, gritty, tasteless milk drink that feels like cement, especially in the summer.

“I’ve been there. I’ve bought the massive tubs of protein powder and left loads unopened because they gave me bad indigestion, they were difficult to consume and made me feel bloated.

“We’ve created our powder in sachets, so nothing is wasted. You simply add water and the flavours are amazing. It really is the most innovative, greatest tasting protein drink on the planet and I’d love people to prove me wrong!

“Our mission was to create a range that bridges the gap between wellness and fitness, a premium protein that’s accessible to everyone – and that’s what we’ve done.”

The pair has also simplified the buying process so there’s no need to traipse round shops trying to find a hoard of bizarre ingredients.