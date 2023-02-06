New recruits boost for rising consultancy firm BBGC

UK, 9th January 2023 – Multi-national consultancy firm BBGC is expanding its operations as part of ambitious growth plans.

The business, which provides sustainable software developments, cloud and other digital, technology and data services, specialises in the capital market, commodity trading and risk management sectors.

And to bolster its 2023 strategy, the firm has appointed Amir Soufizadeh as managing director.

Mr Soufizadeh brings a wealth of experience, having spent the last seven years with IT consultancy BJSS as the head of international expansion, where he opened six offices globally.

His aim for BBGC is to recruit a further 100 consultants in 2023, who will be based out of six locations including London, Dubai, Singapore, France, North America and India.

He said: “We noticed more and more clients were trying to save on costs but wanting to develop a digital programme in their workplace.

“Our USP is that we guarantee to add more value to a business while saving costs– delivering benefit through innovation. We do this by leveraging cutting-edge technology wherever possible in our own business, which allows us to minimise overhead costs. This means we can pass on this saving to our clients directly helping them to achieve their objectives in current difficult and uncertain economic conditions.”

BBGC challenges the status quo to align with its clients’ values to offer breakthrough solutions, establishing trust to help clients bring their innovative ideas to light and maximise their profits with the latest technology solutions.