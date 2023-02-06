Press Releases
NOVA SPORT SIGNS BOXING’S FINEST CHRIS EUBANK JR, ANDREW TABITI, AND MORE
Press Release: January 19, 2023
DUBAI, UAE 19th January 2023 – Nova sport, Dubai’s newest sports management agency launches with an impressive roster.
The management and consultancy company delivers a 360 degree service from managing athletes, negotiating athlete purse and sponsorship deals all the way to custom VIP relations. Nova Sport provides a premium service to both athletes and companies, bringing transparency to the business of sport management whilst working for the advancement of its clients, both athletes and corporate.
Signings in the first week include boxing’s finest in Chris Eubank JR – ahead of his Pay-per-view fight against Liam Smith, USA’s “beast” Andrew Tabiti and Kevin Newman II. Adding to the mix, the fast handed Mexican lightweight – IBO contender Renne Tellez Giron and UK based Mauro Silva, Manchester’s rising star. With Each fighter being fast, furious, processing punching power and the fast feet to rough up the scene, Nova Sport truly unveils with the Bad boys of boxing. For more information visit, www.vnovasport.com
“Excited to announce that I am teaming up with Nova Sports and starting the new year off with a bang. Looking forward to working with them and making some big things happen in the near future. I feel as we all have the same vision and goals in mind when it comes to the success of my career. 2023 will be a breakout year” – Kevin Newman II @kevinnewman_ii
“I’m excited to be teaming with nova sports, I’m ready for 2023, I want world titles” – Andrew Tabiti @andrew_tabiti
“I feel blessed , I feel like the time has come for me to prove myself and show the world what I can do , I’ve been given an opportunity of a lifetime with Nova Sport to better my life and career in boxing, blessed is the feeling” – Mauro silva @supermario_silva