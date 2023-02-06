Rapid Marine signs distribution deal with Belship to fuel European expansion

Market-leading marine accessories supplier Rapid Marine has today announced a new distribution deal today with Netherlands-based wholesale and importer Belship, in a bid to speed up its European expansion plans. PLYMOUTH UK, 16th January 2023 –

The distribution deal will see Rapid Marine reach new markets with its range of universal boating accessories across Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Germany. This provides an exciting boost to the company’s existing distribution network serving marine trade business in Spain, Malta and across over 40 other Global markets.

Managing Director of Rapid Marine, Mike Evers, has a solid track record of designing and supplying innovative accessories for yacht tenders and Jet Skis, creating products that meet the industry’s needs and solve common issues since 2013.

Most recently, Rapid Marine’s Universal Chocks were nominated for the prestigious International DAME Awards at METSTRADE 2021. Designed by Mike himself and manufactured in the UK, they support 99% of tenders and Jet skis up to 1500kg, promising an in-stock, off-the-shelf solution to an age-old issue within the boating industry.

In a growing super-yacht and aqua sports market, Rapid Marine’s unique range of trailblazing and award-winning products is showing an increase in sales month-on-month, year-on-year and 2023 promises to break all records to date. Rapid Marine now supports many well-known motor yacht dealers and tender retailers including Princess Motor Yachts and Williams Jet Tenders.

Of the new announcement, Managing Director of Rapid Marine Mike Evers said: “This is a huge step for Rapid Marine as a fast-growing company, the partnership with Belship gives us the opportunity to build strong business relationships, expand our customer reach and increase our brand awareness. We are proud of the community we have built so far at Rapid Marine and hope to continue this success throughout 2023 and onwards.”

Rapid Marine’s product range caters for the very latest in tender safety, with the Flush Fitting and Low Profile Rapid Padeye, which were shortlisted for a DAME award at METS 2015. Suitable for all tenders and PWC’s up to 500kg in weight, the Rapid Padeye is engineered with a weather tight spring-loaded seal, designed to prevent any water or debris entering the padeye. For a safe, secure tender users simply insert the attachment key into the Rapid Padeye and rotate 90 degrees.

Additionally, they are the market leaders for lifting slings and stainless 316 rachet tie down kits for tenders and jet skis.

Meet the man behind the success



On the 21st of January 2023, Rapid Marine will be represented at boot Düsseldorf for the first time alongside their European distributor Belships. boot Düsseldorf is the world’s leading boat show and trade fair for water sports. Rapid Marine’s Managing Director, Mike Evers will be at the boat show to showcase their award-winning universal chocks and padeye tie down systems.