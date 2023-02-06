Repairs by Post to help customers affected by watch company liquidation

MANCHESTER, UK 5th January 2023 – Repairsbypost has moved in to rescue customers left with broken timepieces after retailer In-Time Watch Services Limited collapsed.

In-Time, which has been a firm high street favourite since 1981, suddenly ceased trading shortly before Christmas leaving staff and customers shocked.

Now concerned owners waiting to have their watches repaired by In-Time, have been told to contact its liquidators for their return.

Jonathan Goldstone, managing director at online watch repair shop www.repairsbypost.com said: “Rising costs, the pandemic and the closure of Debenhams – which housed many of its stores – must have had an enormous impact on the company. My heart goes out to the staff; it’s awful news.”

“We saw a considerable increase in our website shortly after the closure so we know there are customers out there who are in need of assistance. We offer to price-match any current estimate or order customers have with In-Time to help relieve the situation.”

Any other watch repairs from In-Time have a special *discount using the code: ‘InTime23’.

The online entrepreneur added: “It’s really sad news for the hundreds of customers whose items are stuck with the official receivers in the short term. But we will be stepping up our efforts to ensure the UK public continues to have access to fast, reliable watch repairs.”

In-Time turned over £8 million at its peak but suffered damaging losses when Debenhams closed its final branch in 2021.

A final message posted on the in-Time website on December 22, read: ‘We regret to inform our customers that the company has ceased trading. The stores and the website are now closed and will remain so for the foreseeable future.’

It’s yet more doom and gloom for the British high street as research from the Centre for Retail Research revealed that 17,145 shops closed in 2022.

Repairs by Post’s reputable online watch repair service has more than 1,500 5* reviews.

All repairs, including pressure and diagnostics testing, are carried out to brand standards by experts, with a 12/24-month guarantee, free UK shipping and all watches fully tracked and insured up to £10,000 cover.