SF Taylor acquires promotional merchandising leader Branding365

STOCKPORT, UK 24th January 2023 – Stockport based SF Taylor – a hybrid print management company, specialising in print and product manufacturing, as well as creative design, have enhanced their current service offering for their clients.

Their recent acquisition of Branding365, a leading supplier of promotional and branded products, increases the portfolio of services offered to clients, which can be managed, produced and delivered from a single source. This will benefit both new and existing customers, by streamlining services and helping them to reduce both product and operational costs.

Branding365 brings 30 years of knowledge and experience in the area of promotional merchandise. Branding365 Senior Account Manager Louise Schofield has joined the ambitious team at SF Taylor, saying “This is an exciting time for Branding365, to see the company continue to develop and further increase our share of the marketplace. I’ve been working in this role since 2018 and I am looking forward to taking Branding365 to the next level, as a division of SF Taylor’

Established in 1926, SF Taylor have continued to enjoy transformative growth, expanding their reach into a variety of regions and sectors. Notably, one of their recent client acquisitions includes a multi-site organisation with locations across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

SF Taylor Managing Director Simon Young said of the acquisition ‘There is always space for development and growth in what we do. This is a fantastic opportunity for SF Taylor to offer our customers an even wider array of services, adding to our capabilities to provide more choice and more value. This all contributes to ensuring SF Taylor remains the partner of choice for our customers.’

To find out more, visit their websites below or contact them directly: