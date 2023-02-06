SYNTHSONIC TO RELEASE GROUNDBREAKING MULTI-GENRE DANCE ALBUM!!!

BERKSHIRE, UK 10th January 2023 – Welcome to the wonderful world of ‘Synthsonic‘.

‘Synthsonic‘ was the brainchild of London underground veteran producer ‘Carl Nicholson‘ who with three decades of experience and over 90 releases on some of the worlds biggest Trance factions, came with an idea to break down the need for specific genre journeys that seem to be the flavour of today’s somewhat stale market.

Gone are the days when a DJ/Producer would throw caution to the wind for the sake of the art itself and create a piece that was totally against but still

somehow with the grain, and Carl set out to change this and my word did he do that with sparkly bells on.

The album aptly named ‘ICONIQ‘ itself took over two years to complete and consists of no less than 8 different dance genres over 65 mins, and Carl was determined to use only the ‘best of the best’ to realise his vision.

A truly iconic debut album if any one saw one which was painstakingly crafted by true masters in their field including Carl (Director/Producer/Vocals), Dave Parkinson (Legendary Producer who’s worked with names such as Happy Mondays, Mark Knight and Paul Oakenfold to name a snippet), Paul Skelton (Melodies & Arrangement/Vocals by this multi million viewed and Apple Music & Beatport topping Piano Prodigy), Renny Carroll (Vocals/Songwriting by this festival smashing rock frontman) & Niki Mak (Vocals/Songwriting by powerhouse of a voice who has had deals with huge labels like Warner Bros).

Plus not only that he has guest vocals provided by Eileen Jaime (Miami cool chick who has worked with huge artists like Avicii on big labels including Spinnin Records) & Sarah Howells (London based soulful artisan who’s worked with Trance titans including John ‘O’ Callaghan & Simon Patterson).