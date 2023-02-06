Tea-Loving Couple Combatting Cost-of-Living and Loneliness with Cup for One
Owners David and Tracy developed the Tea for One line so tea lovers could enjoy vintage sets of teacups and saucers. Each set includes a single cup and saucer, with 15 unique designs to choose from. Tea and coffee lovers themselves, David and Tracy started London Boutique in their East London home and now operate out of a 2,500 ft. space in Essex.
Now with the cost-of-living crisis affecting individuals and families across the UK, Tea for One is providing comfort again. The sets range from £18-£30, which is much more cost-effective than regular trips to the coffee shop or cafe – perfect for those trying to cut corners to make ends meet. Plus, relaxing with a cup of your favourite tea is the perfect way to destress.
London Boutique saw an increase in Tea for One sales during Christmas and they’re expecting the same for Valentine’s Day. Mother’s Day and the upcoming coronation of King Charles III are also perfect opportunities for tea lovers and gift givers to try Tea for One.