The Mediterranean Diet wins yet again! But are you following it? Find out here…

CAPE TOWN, SA 10th January 2023 – The Mediterranean Diet has once again triumphed in the prestigious US News Best Diets for 2023, winning the accolade of Best Overall Diet for the sixth successive year. It is the top ranked diet for internet searches and the most recommended nutritional pattern in the world.
But recent studies show that the greatest barriers to people taking up the diet are a lack of knowledge, awareness and understanding of what is actually a simple, delicious and highly-effective eating plan.
Leading international teacher, authority on nutrition and author of The Real Mediterranean Diet (Cambridge Academic, 2021), Dr Simon Poole of Cambridge, UK, has created an easy-to-use 20 question quiz to test how well you’re following the Mediterranean diet guidelines, and help you to lose weight and achieve the healthiest diet in the world.
How Mediterranean is Your Diet? Take the 20 Question Quiz
Score yourself 1 point or 0 points depending on your answer, and add these up for your final total.
Question 1
How many servings of vegetables do you eat each day? (1 serving = a cupful, approx. 100g. Includes medium salads which may weigh less than 100g)
5 or More = 1 point
4 or Fewer = 0 points
Question 2
How many different colours of vegetables do you eat in each main meal?
3 or More = 1 point
2 or Fewer = 0 points
Question 3
How many pieces/ servings of fruit do you eat each day? (1 serving = approx. 100g)
3 or More = 1 point
2 or Fewer = 0 points
Question 4
How many times a week do you eat different legumes or pulses such as lentils, chickpeas, peas and beans?
3 or More = 1 point
2 or Fewer = 0 points
Question 5
How many times a week do you eat wholegrains – wholegrain pasta, rice, bread etc?
3 or More = 1 point
2 or Fewer = 0 points
Question 6
Do you use extra virgin olive oil for all types of cooking and as your only oil?
Yes = 1 point
No = 0 points
Question 7
How much extra virgin olive oil do you consume each day?
3 or More Tablespoons = 1 point
2 or Fewer Tablespoons = 0 points
Question 8
Do you regularly eat seafood/fish cooked (oven or pan) with extra virgin olive oil?
Yes = 1 point
No = 0 points
Question 9
How many times a week do you eat a handful (approx. 30g) of unsalted, raw nuts (excluding peanuts)?
5 or More = 1 point
4 or Fewer = 0 points
Question 10
How many times a week do you eat sweets, commercial bakery products e.g. pastries, ice cream?
2 or Fewer = 1 point
3 or More = 0 points
Question 11
Do you consume no red meat, or occasionally, always prepared with extra virgin olive oil, in maximum portion size 120g (palm size), maximum frequency once per week?
Yes = 1 point
No = 0 point
Question 12
Do you eat processed meat for example sausages and bacon and processed convenience foods less than once per week?
Yes = 1 point
No = 0 point
Question 13
Do you eat unsweetened yoghurt and unprocessed cheese as your main intake of dairy rather than butter, cream and margarine?
Yes = 1 point
No = 0 point
Question 14
Do you eat “scratch” main meals i.e. home prepared using fresh ingredients more than 5 times per week?
Yes = 1 point
No = 0 point
Question 15
How many days a week do you add a variety of herbs and spices to cooking?
5 or More = 1 point
4 or Fewer = 0 points
Question 16
How many times do you prepare a sauce similar to “sofrito” each week? (olive oil, garlic, onions, tomatoes)
2 or More = 1 point
1 or Fewer = 0 points
Question 17
Do you consume two or more of the following regularly each week – high cocoa chocolate, raw honey or olives?
Yes = 1 point
No = 0 point
Question 18
Do you drink products with added sugars or sugar substitutes for examples pops and sodas?
No = 1 point
Yes = 0 point
Question 19
Do you drink no alcohol, or if you do it is always wine, in moderation (less than 250mls per day) with a meal rich in extra virgin olive oil?
Yes = 1 point
No = 0 point
Question 20
Do you get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity?
Yes = 1 point
No = 0 point
Results
Score 15 – 20
Score 10-15
Score 5-10
Score 0-5
Note: The scoring can be modified if you are vegan or if you have allergies – just skip the relevant questions. The questions are not weighted for relative importance of nutrients.
