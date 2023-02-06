The Mediterranean Diet wins yet again! But are you following it? Find out here…

CAPE TOWN, SA 10th January 2023 – The Mediterranean Diet has once again triumphed in the prestigious US News Best Diets for 2023, winning the accolade of Best Overall Diet for the sixth successive year. It is the top ranked diet for internet searches and the most recommended nutritional pattern in the world.

But recent studies show that the greatest barriers to people taking up the diet are a lack of knowledge, awareness and understanding of what is actually a simple, delicious and highly-effective eating plan.

Leading international teacher, authority on nutrition and author of The Real Mediterranean Diet (Cambridge Academic, 2021), Dr Simon Poole of Cambridge, UK, has created an easy-to-use 20 question quiz to test how well you’re following the Mediterranean diet guidelines, and help you to lose weight and achieve the healthiest diet in the world.

Taking the test is your first step to a lifestyle change that can positively impact on your weight, sleep, energy, blood pressure and other key indicators of good health.

How Mediterranean is Your Diet? Take the 20 Question Quiz



Take the quiz and calculate your score, and then evaluate that against the results below. This will give you a rough idea how Mediterranean your current diet is (the quiz also includes one question on exercise to reflect an active lifestyle), and provide a challenge to increase your score. Score yourself 1 point or 0 points depending on your answer, and add these up for your final total.



Question 1

How many servings of vegetables do you eat each day? (1 serving = a cupful, approx. 100g. Includes medium salads which may weigh less than 100g)

5 or More = 1 point

Question 2

How many different colours of vegetables do you eat in each main meal?

3 or More = 1 point

2 or Fewer = 0 points Question 3

How many pieces/ servings of fruit do you eat each day? (1 serving = approx. 100g)

3 or More = 1 point

2 or Fewer = 0 points Question 4

How many times a week do you eat different legumes or pulses such as lentils, chickpeas, peas and beans?

3 or More = 1 point

2 or Fewer = 0 points Question 5

How many times a week do you eat wholegrains – wholegrain pasta, rice, bread etc?

3 or More = 1 point

2 or Fewer = 0 points Question 6

Do you use extra virgin olive oil for all types of cooking and as your only oil?

Yes = 1 point

No = 0 points Question 7

How much extra virgin olive oil do you consume each day?

3 or More Tablespoons = 1 point

2 or Fewer Tablespoons = 0 points



Question 8

Do you regularly eat seafood/fish cooked (oven or pan) with extra virgin olive oil?

Yes = 1 point

No = 0 points Question 9

How many times a week do you eat a handful (approx. 30g) of unsalted, raw nuts (excluding peanuts)?

5 or More = 1 point

4 or Fewer = 0 points Question 10

How many times a week do you eat sweets, commercial bakery products e.g. pastries, ice cream?

2 or Fewer = 1 point

3 or More = 0 points Question 11

Do you consume no red meat, or occasionally, always prepared with extra virgin olive oil, in maximum portion size 120g (palm size), maximum frequency once per week?

Yes = 1 point

No = 0 point Question 12

Do you eat processed meat for example sausages and bacon and processed convenience foods less than once per week?

Yes = 1 point

No = 0 point Question 13

Do you eat unsweetened yoghurt and unprocessed cheese as your main intake of dairy rather than butter, cream and margarine?

Yes = 1 point

No = 0 point Question 14

Do you eat “scratch” main meals i.e. home prepared using fresh ingredients more than 5 times per week?

Yes = 1 point

No = 0 point Question 15

How many days a week do you add a variety of herbs and spices to cooking?

5 or More = 1 point

4 or Fewer = 0 points Question 16

How many times do you prepare a sauce similar to “sofrito” each week? (olive oil, garlic, onions, tomatoes)

2 or More = 1 point

1 or Fewer = 0 points Question 17

Do you consume two or more of the following regularly each week – high cocoa chocolate, raw honey or olives?

Yes = 1 point

No = 0 point Question 18

Do you drink products with added sugars or sugar substitutes for examples pops and sodas?

No = 1 point

Yes = 0 point Question 19

Do you drink no alcohol, or if you do it is always wine, in moderation (less than 250mls per day) with a meal rich in extra virgin olive oil?

Yes = 1 point

No = 0 point Question 20

Do you get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity?

Yes = 1 point

No = 0 point

Results



Score 15 – 20



You are doing really well. Keep up the good work. See what small additional changes you can make to perfect your Mediterranean Diet.

Score 10-15



You are on the right track. There is room for improvement to make real gains. Focus on a few of the areas to improve your score

Score 5-10



There is lots of work you can do. Concentrate on your vegetables and extra virgin olive oil to get some easy wins and work from there

Score 0-5



The good news is that there is so much you can do to improve your diet. Use the quiz questions to improve your diet in a matter of days!

Note: The scoring can be modified if you are vegan or if you have allergies – just skip the relevant questions. The questions are not weighted for relative importance of nutrients.



Book information



Author: Dr Simon Poole MBBS DRCOG FBMA MIANE



Publisher: Cambridge Academic (Shelford, Cambridge, United Kingdom, CB22 5EG)

Publish date: 23 June 2021

The Real Mediterranean Diet: a practical guide to understanding and achieving the healthiest diet in the world is available on amazon.com and at other leading bookstores.

For more information contact

