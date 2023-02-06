The SaaSy People Start 2023 Strong and Appoint New Chairman Chris Haggis

BIRMINGHAM, UK 6th February 2023 – The SaaSy People today announced the appointment of Chris Haggis as their new chairman. He will work to structure SaaSy’s goals and help deliver the vision for growth in 2023.

Haggis brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of customer success and technology. He previously worked with The SaaSy People CEO Reece Couchman and COO Kyle Hughes at NewVoiceMedia, a cloud service that helped businesses power customer connections.

“Chris’s leadership history, coupled with his extensive experience within customer success makes him the perfect fit for this role. I’m looking forward to working closely with Chris to ensure we continue to enhance the customer experiences of every business we work with. Our recent launch of Expert Services has expanded our reach substantially. I’m excited to have Chris on board to support our vision through 2023 and beyond,” says CEO Reece Couchman.

Expansion has been a constant for The SaaSy People. They’ve enjoyed rapid growth since their start in 2019, turning over in excess of £2 million. They’re now the customer support partner for over 50 companies around the globe, including household names and leading brands such as FYLD andAlbaray.

Zendesk, The 2022 launch of their Expert Services offering was a response to the growing demand for a technical partner who also understood the entire customer journey. Expert Services helps businesses optimise their use of monday.com Intercom and Vonage (all now official partners of The SaaSy People) to deliver the best ROI possible. Their Outsourced Customer Support service is also experiencing healthy growth. This offering delivers the customer experience to their clients and is geared toward startups and scaleups.

“I have been seriously impressed by the growth of the company and how enthusiastically engaged the employees are to work at The SaaSy People while they always keep a customer-first mentality. I’m so proud to accept the chair role and excited to be working with Reece and the team again to help them grow on the already proven success model,” says Chairman Chris Haggis.

The SaaSy People staff over 75 employees in their Birmingham headquarters and remotely throughout the UK. They were named the 2022 Birmingham Startup of the Year at the StartUp Awards National Series and have exciting plans for continued expansion in 2023.